Christian Keyes accuses Tyler Perry Studios of stealing his creator credit on ‘All the Queen’s Men’

American actor and writer Christian Keyes has accused Tyler Perry Studios of attempting to remove his creator credit from the television series All the Queen’s Men.

Based on Christian Keyes’ book Ladies Night, All the Queen’s Men premiered on BET+ in September 2021.

The series is executive-produced by Tyler Perry and created by Keyes, who also appears as an actor.

In a video shared on Instagram, Keyes said the studio attempted to steal ownership of his creator credit.

“I’m not mad about not being there no more. I mean, the studio tried to steal my ‘Created By’ credit,” Keyes said.

He said the credit was restored only after outside intervention.

“It’s you putting the show out there, but you’re also the same studio, Tyler Perry Studios, that removed my ‘Created By’ credit. And I had to call a union to have them make you, force TPS to put it back on there,” he said.

‘All the Queen’s Men’ coming to an end

All the Queen’s Men is approaching its fifth and final season.

Keyes said he is not upset about the series ending.

“I’m not sad that my show isn’t there anymore. After season five, it won’t be there anymore,” he said.

“I won’t have to deal with that shady, corny kind of leadership over there. You got 16–17 shows. I got one. Let me have credit. My contract says I get credit,” he said.

Communication issues

Last year, Keyes also raised concerns about communication from the network. He said he learned online that the show had been renewed for another season.

“To continuously find out that your show is coming back on the internet instead of finding out from the network,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

He also claimed he was not sent the show’s trailer. He said discovering the trailer online felt “dismissive and disrespectful”.

“To see the trailer online and have to go search for the trailer so I can try to download the trailer for the hit show that I created for this studio and this network, instead of getting it sent when everybody else is getting theirs.

“It does feel dismissive and disrespectful when it continues to happen, and you’ve addressed it, and it still happens,” he said, adding that he does not believe he will continue working with the network.

Tyler Perry Studios and BET+ have not responded to Keyes’ allegations.

