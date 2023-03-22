Porryland: DJ Maphorisa is hosting a spinning festival in Pretoria

Shaun Holland

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, commonly known as DJ Maphorisa is taking on the world of car spinning.

DJ Maphorisa is a South African DJ and record producer.

The popular DJ/producer has made his love of cars no secret and obviously the DJ/producer has a priceless collection of cars, some of which are the iconic BMW E30.

DJ Maphorisa pictured alongside BMW E30, which is commonly used for spinning. Picture: Supplied

He often shares videos of himself doing burnouts and donuts in his more expensive BMW and Mercedes Benz.

When did DJ Maphorisa start spinning?

This is not the first time we see DJ Maphorisa spinning a car.

DJ Maphorisa pictured alongside three BMW E30s, which are commonly used for spinning. Picture: Supplied

Maphorisa was featured in a monster documentary called Rhythm & Smoke.

He uses Westside Garage to do his paint and mechanical work.

Westside Garage is owned by popular spinner Zwikhodo Ziko Nembambula.

Ziko has been teaching DJ Maphorisa how to spin over the past 3 years and now he thinks he is ready to start spinning solo.

Where can we see DJ Maphorisa spinning?

Artwork to DJ Maphorisa’s upcoming event Porryland. Picture: Onpoint Media

This week fans from Pretoria and surrounding areas have an opportunity to see DJ Maphorisa spinning his BMW E30 at PorryLand SpinFest.

PorryLand SpinFest is DJ Maphorisa’s first attempt at hosting a spinning event.

This event is taking place at Mahem Raceway in Pretoria, which is one of the safest oval tracks in Gauteng.

DJ Maphorisa pictured alongside Oskido and his BMW E30, which is commonly used for spinning. Picture: Supplied

Fans can expect a good mix of music and motorsport with DJ Maphorisa inviting his DJ friends to entertain the crowd while the spinners let their cars cool down.

Some of the guests on the line up include Kabza de Small, Daliwonga, Mystro, De Mthuda and many more artists to keep you entertained on the music side.

On the spinning side of things Madumane will share the pitch with some of South Africa’s best spinners including Magesh, Lentja, Katra, Bareng, Sam Sam, Ziko, Vaaitjie, Stacey, Kayla and many more entertainers.

Where can I find tickets?

The event will have four MC’s; Zesty, Ndiya Vino, Thokoza Mafanagogo and Lebohang “Mr President” Moeng.

Artwork to DJ Maphorisa’s upcoming event PorryLand. Picture: Onpoint Media

Tickets are only available from Computicket and no tickets will be sold at the gate.

Gates will open at 10am and fans are urged to get there early.

Spectators have been urged to leave weapons at home and also to note that you will have to pay R100 to get your coolerboxes and hubbly bubbly into the premises.

This is a strictly cashless event so make the necessary arrangements prior to your arrival.

