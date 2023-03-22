Boost for SA-Belgium ties as king and queen visit

Eric Naki

Belgium has become the latest country to show its confidence in SA with a five-day state visit by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde – their first to the African continent.

Their entourage includes a top delegation of Belgian Cabinet ministers and officials, emphasising that Belgium is the fifth-largest exporter and third-largest European Union importer of goods to South Africa.

Chemical products and machinery are among the chief exports of Belgium to South Africa. The country’s imports from South Africa include precious stones, transport equipment and chemical products.

The visit by the Belgian monarch is a reflection of the “deep and abiding friendship of the two countries” and would strengthen the “mutually beneficial relationship” that Belgium and South Africa enjoy.

The king and the queen are expected to arrive today and visit Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Paul Jansen, Belgian ambassador to South Africa, who was among 18 heads of mission to present their credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The state visit is a reflection of the strength of the relationship that exists between Belgium and South Africa; the warm friendship that the two nations enjoy and the status of both countries as strong trade partners.”

Expected to accompany the royal couple are Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions Hadja Lahbib; Minister-President of the Walloon Region, Elio Di Rupo; Minister-President of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region, Rudi Vervoort and Minister of Finance, Budget and Housing of the Flemish Region Matthias Diependaele.

Confirming the idea that South Africa was a gateway to Africa, Jansen was upbeat about economic relations between the two countries.

“South Africa is an attractive investment destination for Belgian companies and an alluring business and leisure tourism destination,” Jansen said.

“As the largest economy on the African continent with significant growth potential, it’s not surprising that several Belgian companies have recently made South African investments and are in partnership with South African companies in sectors as diverse as food processing and mining.”

They will meet Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Wednesday morning and tour Freedom Park, with participation by the queen in a discussion at the University of Pretoria on the topic of social entrepreneurship.

The king will give a speech along with Ramaphosa during a business forum in Pretoria before the couple and their entourage attended a banquet hosted by Ramaphosa at his Sefako Makgato Presidential Guest House.

Friday has been set aside for visits to various Belgian industries around Gauteng and a tour of Soweto to see a daycare centre in Orlando East and the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Orlando West.

The royal couple will fly to Cape Town on Saturday, starting with a working lunch with Western Cape premier Allan Winde at his Leeuwenhof residence.

The Sunday itinerary will take them to Philippi Township. They will have lunch at Den Anker at the V&A Waterfront with a special menu prepared by South African chef Reuben Riffel and Belgian celebrity chef Piet Huysentruyt.

