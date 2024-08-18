Drake bets against Dricus du Plessis and loses again, this time only R8 million

Drake who was recently involved in a Hip Hop beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar seemingly has a gambling problem.

Canadian rapper again bet against South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis in a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and lost millions of Rands. champaignpapi,dricusduplessis/Instagram

Du Plessis defended his UFC middleweight title on Sunday after a fourth-round submission win over bitter rival Israel Adesanya in a blockbuster bout at Perth Arena in the main event of UFC 305.

“Always with Izzy,” wrote Drake had confidently backing Adesanya, as he bet $450,000 that the Nigerian New Zealand fighter to beat Du Plessis but the South African appeared to be flagging against the two-time former champion before a takedown of Adesanya solidified his 185-pound belt.

The R8 million loss didn’t go unnoticed on Du Plessis.

From the bottom of my heart once again

THANK YOU @Drake 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bcSiOjGezd — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) August 18, 2024

Had Adesanya beat Du Plessis, Drake would’ve pocketed just more than R15 million ($450,000).

Nothing new

This isn’t the first time the God’s Plan rapper has lost money in a bet against the South African.

Real name Aubrey Graham, earlier this year Drake placed a bet of more than R13 million (($700K) that Du Plessis would lose to US fighter Sean Strickland.

The rapper was convinced that Strickland would successfully defend his UFC Middleweight Championship in the UFC 297 main event on Saturday night.

The fight was hosted in Toronto, Canada, the city Drake comes from.

“History has been made. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and the incredible support. Those who didn’t… well that makes you look like a dumbass,” said Du Plessis in a post, captioned with a photo of himself seemingly having breakfast, with a beer in hand, on Instagram.

Gambling problems

Drake who was recently involved in a Hip Hop beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar seemingly has a gambling problem. Even Kendrick Lamar made mention of this in a diss song, Meet the Grahams.

The award-winning rapper and former actor has lost money through sport gambling in the past. In 2022 he placed a $600,000 wager on Barcelona winning El Clasico and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Gunners came through for him, but the Catalan giants suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their rivals.

In 2019 he believed his hometown team, Maple Leafs to win Game 7 of their 2019 playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Toronto lost.

Drake backed Conor McGregor for his lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the Irishman and Canadian joining forces at the weigh-in before UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov tapped out McGregor in the fourth round.

However, his luck came right in 2020 during the Fifa World Cup finals, where he placed a $1 million bet on Argentina winning the World Cup.

