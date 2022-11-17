DStv stars count down to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sponsored

We’re just days away from the biggest kickoff, with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finally taking place. DStv is here for every goal.

Even if you’re not a football fan, it’s hard to ignore the excitement the world’s most famous tournament brings.

Few are immune to it, and that includes some of the most loved stars on DStv, who are all excited to catch the action and have their own predictions of who will win the ultimate bragging rights as world champions.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is the biggest live event that will be broadcast on SuperSport, with a total of 64 matches from 20 November until 18 December.

Games will be available in 4K and will be broadcast in various languages for your viewing pleasure.

The opening game between Ecuador and hosts Qatar will kick off on Sunday, 20 November, at 6pm. Be sure to tune in!

We asked some of the most popular faces across DStv to make their predictions, tell us how they will be watching the opening game, and which African teams they are rooting for.

Where and with who will you be watching the World Cup opening game?

Presley Chweneyagae – The River: “In Pretoria, with family and friends”

Reynardt Hugo – Binnelanders: “I’ll watch it with my best friend and fellow actor Pietie Beyers”.

– Binnelanders: “I’ll watch it with my best friend and fellow actor Pietie Beyers”. Jolene Martin – Arendsvlei: “I’ll be watching with my dad, Joe Martin”.

– Arendsvlei: “I’ll be watching with my dad, Joe Martin”. Mpho Sebeng – The Queen: “I’ll definitely be watching it with my homies”.

– The Queen: “I’ll definitely be watching it with my homies”. JR – Idols SA: “I’ll probably host the night and call some mates over to check the fixture”.

– Idols SA: “I’ll probably host the night and call some mates over to check the fixture”. J’Something – My Kitchen Rules: “I will be a lot of the time on the road on tour with Mi Casa, but I’m hoping to be home as well and watch with my mates and family”.

Which African team stands the best chance of going into the knock-out rounds?

JR – Idols SA: “Probably Morocco”

Jarrid Geduld – Arendsvlei and Indemnity: “Definitely Senegal. They have a solid defence and very strong midfield combination. They are a very promising squad and team of individuals. Looking forward to seeing how they hold their ground”.

– Arendsvlei and Indemnity: “Definitely Senegal. They have a solid defence and very strong midfield combination. They are a very promising squad and team of individuals. Looking forward to seeing how they hold their ground”. Presley Chweneyagae – The River: “Cameroon”.

– The River: “Cameroon”. Bradley Olivier – Binnelanders: “I fully support Senegal. Very strong team”.

– Binnelanders: “I fully support Senegal. Very strong team”. JR – Idols SA : “Probably Morocco”.

– : “Probably Morocco”. BU – Ayeye : “Senegal or Democractic Republic of Congo”.

– : “Senegal or Democractic Republic of Congo”. Tshepo Bugzito – The River: “It’s a tricky one, but it has to be between Senegal and Ghana”.

– The River: “It’s a tricky one, but it has to be between Senegal and Ghana”. Maurice Paige – Suidooster: “Algeria”.

– Suidooster: “Algeria”. Irshaad Ally – Suidooster: “This might be a dream, but I wish for every single African team”.

– Suidooster: “This might be a dream, but I wish for every single African team”. J’Something – My Kitchen Rules: “I really think Morocco has a good chance this World Cup and, matter of fact, I have a feeling most of the African teams are going to do better than ever before”.

Who do you think will win the World Cup?

Jolene Martin – Arendsvlei: “Brazil”.

Mpho Sebeng – The Queen: “Argentina”.

– The Queen: “Argentina”. Maurice Paige – Suidooster: “It’s between Brazil, Germany and Portugal”.

– Suidooster: “It’s between Brazil, Germany and Portugal”. Jarrid Geduld – Arendsvlei and Indemnity: “I have no doubt in my mind, Brazil. Five-time world champions. They rank No. 1 on the FIFA World rankings and they have put on an impressive run over the years. They also have some solid players and they’re extremely on form”.

– Arendsvlei and Indemnity: “I have no doubt in my mind, Brazil. Five-time world champions. They rank No. 1 on the FIFA World rankings and they have put on an impressive run over the years. They also have some solid players and they’re extremely on form”. Galatsang Koffman – The River: “Brazil, because they have always proved to have great soccer players”.

– The River: “Brazil, because they have always proved to have great soccer players”. Bradley Olivier – Binnelanders: “I know Brazil are hot favourites for this year’s tournament, but my backing is behind Argentina”.

– Binnelanders: “I know Brazil are hot favourites for this year’s tournament, but my backing is behind Argentina”. JR – Idols SA : “I think either Brazil or France – that’s who my money is on”.

– : “I think either Brazil or France – that’s who my money is on”. BU – Ayeye : “Brazil – they are strong enough to take it and I honestly believe they could do it”.

– : “Brazil – they are strong enough to take it and I honestly believe they could do it”. Irshaad Ally – Suidooster : “Netherlands – the Kings of the Dutch! Definitely”.

– : “Netherlands – the Kings of the Dutch! Definitely”. Presley Chweneyagae – The River : “Brazil”.

: “Brazil”. J’Something – My Kitchen Rules: “Portugal will win the world cup … of course!”

Who do you think will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? There’s only one way to find out! Catch all 64 matches on SuperSport, available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact – #KusazobaMnandi!