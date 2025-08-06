Former radio jock Criselda Kananda on leading the Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation

Kananda will spearhead the Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation, which is a social arm of the Malibongwe Arts Festival.

It’s one thing to purchase a ticket for a women’s festival and going there to have a great time.

However, it’s more meaningful knowing that the festival you’re attending has taken up the social responsibility to support artists.

Former radio jock Criselda Kananda was recently announced as an ambassador for the Tribute To Women concert to spearhead its newly launched social impact arm, the Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation.

The Tribute To Women concert is presented by the Malibongwe Arts Festival, which was established in 2018.

“The Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation represents more than a single event,” said Kananda.

Festival Director Joe Chakela said Kananda’s life has been a testament to the pursuit of wellness, justice and representation.

“This new chapter is a calling. This platform allows us to bridge celebration and impact. That’s what makes it special,” said Chakela.

The concert itself is set for 24 August at Mark’s Park in Emmarentia. The line-up includes Thandiswa Mazwai, Makhadzi, Ami Faku and the UK’s Keisha White, among its long list.

The foundation

The foundation was established this year under the former Metro FM DJ’s leadership.

“It’s about creating a lasting legacy. Our mission is to empower women – particularly in the arts and culture sectors – by providing them with essential skills, visibility, and resources to succeed,” said Kananda.

“Moreover, it’s about recognising that our stories, voices and talents hold the potential to transform the world.”

Through education, entrepreneurship training, cultural upliftment and partnerships with government and private sector, it seeks to catalyse both social cohesion and economic growth.

