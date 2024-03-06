From Beethoven to Gloria Bosman: NSA renames its music hall as homage to late Jazz singer

Jazz singer Bosman passed away in March 2023. The National School of the Arts will pay homage to her in a concert at the Joburg Theatre.

The National School of the Arts will pay homage to Gloria Bosman and her legacy. Picture: gloriabosman/Instagram

Just before a year’s anniversary of renowned singer Gloria Bosman’s passing, the National School of the Arts (NSA) will honour her by renaming its music hall from the Beethoven Music Hall to the Gloria Bosman Music Room.

“This is a space that everyone who initially wants to work with the music department at NSA, their interest is always in the Beethoven Hall,” NSA HOD of Music Thabang Phiri told The Citizen.

“We will be renaming that place to the Gloria Bosman Room instead of Hall, so that we can have her long lasting memory,”

Bosman met her death on March 14 last year at the age of 50.

The heavyweight-vocalist passed away just months after she was selected to be part of the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) board in an election that took place in December 2022.

The posthumous award comes after the South African Music Awards (Samas) also posthumously bestowed her with a The Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Mandoza, Pops Mohamed and Ihhashi Elimhlophe for their contribution in music.

“We are very honoured on behalf of my late mother for this prestigious dedication from the National School of Arts,” Bosman’s daughter Siphesihle Bosman told The Citizen.

“Her being honoured in this was is truly special as she will, in some way, always be a part of NSA which meant a great deal to her and her memory will live,” averred Siphesihle, who is on the cover of her mother’s 2003 album, Nature Dances.

Phiri added that the dedicated room will be adorned with a photograph or painting of the Amaqwati singer.

Time at NSA

The late award winning singer had been working with the NSA’s music department for some time prior her untimely passing.

The jazz legend had a residency at the creative arts institution, where she spent time at NSA giving lessons to some of the pupils.

NSA applied for the National Arts Council South Africa (NAC) Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) that’s a government initiative geared towards employment creation for artists and creatives. The late guitarist joined NSA through PESP.

“She took them through some wonderful writing skills and the kids really enjoyed her music making skills,” shared Phiri.

“She was extremely excited to be a part of NSA and this journey and was hoping the stay would be longer and there would be a fruitful relationship between her and the school but this was short-lived when she passed away on 14th of March 2023,” said Siphesihle.

NSA’s talented learners will take over the Mandela Stage at the Joburg Theatre this weekend in The NSA Jazz and Pop Ensembles. There will be a tribute to Bosman during the concert this weekend.

“This concert is very important to the young leaners of the NSA because it’s the first of its kind. We are doing it really in honour of the project which we had really started with Gloria last year, but did not come to exist because of her untimely passing,” said Phiri.

“One of our great female singers [Tshepehile Mputi] will sing a song, and that will be done in her [Gloria’s] memory, it’s a song she [Gloria] had worked with the kids on and it will be done in the manner she had taught the kids.”

Musical direction of the concert will be handled by Siyanqoba Dlungwana, with choir maestro Xolani Noveld and Lwazi Khuzwayo adding their expertise to the vocal direction.

“With this concert we hope to show to the city and the nation and music lovers in general, the love our kids have for music. Not only identify with foreign music, but show there is really a great future imbedded in our own music and using music of a great icon like Gloria, who also has a very great connection with our school principal because they went to school together as kids.”

