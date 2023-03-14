Jazz legend and Samro board member Gloria Bosman has died

Citizen Reporter

Celebrate jazz musician Gloria Bosman has died, the news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Fellow jazz artist, and legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse confirmed the reports on his Twitter page.

Cause of death

Sipho ‘Hotstix’ tweeted: “So Sad, gutted, Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman, thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered – Love and respect Sipho and the hot band @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman”.

Bosman has shared the stage with music legends such as Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Moses Molelekwa, Tananas and Sipho Mabuse.

So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered – Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW— Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023

A source confirmed to the Sunday World that Gloria Bosman died after suffering from a short illness, she was 50 years old.

Music accolades

Gloria Bosman was born and raised in Soweto and her sound has been described as jazz, Afro-rock, African soul and gospel.

According to her website, she has won two South African Music Awards (Samas) and had eleven nominations and two Kora nominations. The Kora Awards are described as celebrating pan-African artists.

Her first album was released in 2001, Tranquillity, which earned her the award for Best Newcomer as well as receiving nominations for Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best Female Artist at the 2001 Samas.

The follow-up albums were Many Faces of Gloria Bosman, which earned her nominations for Best Southern African Artist, The Most Promising Female Artist at the Kora Awards of 2001 and Sama nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album, all of which are great feats.

The other albums she released included Stop and Think (2002), Nature Dances (2003/4), Emzini (2006) and Letters from the Heart vol.1 (2010).

The jazz singer has performed across the globe, including countries such as England, France, Finland, Amsterdam, Australia, Angola, Nigeria, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana and even a tour in South America.

Samro member

In February, Bosman was named the newest member to join the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board of directors. It was widely reported that the jazz artist’s appointment was to drive female inclusion within the board and the music industry in general.

In a statement, Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni said: “Multiple award winner Gloria Bosman was voted in by members to help make key decisions and steer important initiatives on behalf of the organisation”.