Goo Goo Dolls are coming, and ‘Iris’ keeps on giving: — 20+ years later

After all these years, front man Rzeznik said he still doesn’t entirely understand Iris’ lasting impact.

It’s impossible to discuss anything about the Goo Goo Dolls without mentioning Iris, the hit single that became an anthem for a generation. Written as part of the soundtrack for the epics love story flick City of Angels, the song broke records for radio airplay and remains as loved and requested today as it was at its release. And that was in 1998.

After all these years, front man Rzeznik said he still doesn’t entirely understand Iris’ lasting impact. “When I was asked to write it, I just thought about what I’d say if I were in the character’s position,” he explained. “In the film, he’s a guy who’s immortal but willing to give it all up to feel what love is like. It’s a universal theme, I think.”

It’s been a fantastic ride for the band. Since forming in Buffalo, New York in 1986 as a cover band, then later developing a punkish sound of their own, the Goo Goo Dolls had their first breakthrough just less than a decade after first getting together.

The track was called Name, and later Iris firmed up their fame three years later. Their 1998 album Dizzy Up the Girl and catapulted them to global fame and cemented their place in modern rock history. Songs like Slide, Broadway, Stay with You and Let Love in all made the Billboard Charts. The band has sold 15 million albums globally and received four Grammy nominations.

The band’s music melds powerful lyrics with hooking melodies. “When I started writing music for this band, I was 19 years old, and now I’m 58,” Rzeznik said. “As life goes on, you grow and change, and hopefully, the art you create reflects those stages. For me, it’s almost like a book of photographs.”

This has not only shaped his songwriting but also the band’s forever and unrecognisable sound, marked by both personal and universally resonant themes. “I read a lot of newspapers, books. I listen to a ton of music, watch documentaries, and old films. I try to observe things from an outsider’s perspective,” he said. “Sometimes, I even take on a character, writing from their point of view.”

Now, decades later a lot of Rzeznik’s current work centres around the studio and writing. That is, when the band’s not touring. He said he’s also found a renewed love for production. “My process shifts according to my mood,” he shared.

“Sometimes I write from a place of angst; other times, I’m in a positive space. Working with collaborators, I’ve come to love the intricacies of production.” For him, the studio has become “another instrument,” allowing him to experiment with sound and texture. “Some of my happiest times have always been in the studio,” he shared.

But as the music industry changed from a physical product to streaming, so too has it impacted how artists earn their bread and butter. Rzeznik has lived through this and said the multiple segues in the industry has been a mixed blessing. While it has opened up new platforms it’s not all sunshine. “It’s been grossly unfair to artists and writers,” he said.

“We’ve lost so many revenue streams because there’s no physical content anymore, and the record companies and streaming services haven’t compensated creators fairly.” He compared it to “an empty vending machine,” with artists constantly supplying content yet receiving little in return. “The best way to survive now is through touring and building a real connection with your fans,” he added.

It’s not a bad thing, connecting with fans. Rzeznik loves it. “The biggest compliment is when someone comes up to me and says, ‘That song got me through a bad time,’ or ‘That was my first dance at my wedding,’” he said. “Knowing I’ve played a small part in people’s lives is incredibly rewarding. Today, it’s all about making a connection with the audience. That’s what matters.”

The Goo Goo Dolls will be touring South Africa next month. “We finally get to headline, so we’ll have longer shows,” he said. “We can dig deeper into our catalogue and play all the hits, which is a good problem to have. I’m looking forward to getting close to a new audience,” he said. ““My goal is always to send everyone home thinking, ‘That was amazing.’”

The band will end their South African tour with a performance at Pretoria’s Voortrekker Monument on 7 December after shows at Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch Gardens on 4 December and Durban’s ICC on 5 December. Tickets are available at Webtickets.

