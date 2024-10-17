Coldplay’s ‘Moon Music’: A new vibe, same heartbeat

The album is a celebration of love and the infinite, of looking for answers that perhaps sometimes we do not have the questions to.

George Michael once titled an album Listen Without Prejudice. Wise words. As you take a listen to Coldplay’s Moon Music, keep that sentiment in mind. Let the music guide you without preconceived notions. Because it’s way different, but undeniably Coldplay at the same time.

Gone are the cerebral atmospheric anthems with lyrics that cut, broke down, built and melancholies its way through tracks like Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, hell, the list is endless. Chris Martin’s haunting vocals rigging up powerful words into a growing audience’s consciousness. And now, two decades later, when the band takes a U-turn from the tissues, critics and some fans are up in arms. But what for?

Moon Music is a spectacular piece of music despite its lightness, its happiness, and its utopia-like inferences. It’s love, and if the lightness of being isn’t a blessing during these times of degenerated overproduced hip-hop, war, and uncertainty, then cynicism, oversexualized claptrap, and twerking must have spread its virus of social decomposition too far. Coldplay have always given us intellect; this album’s smarts are just of a different kind.

‘Moon Music’: The album that defied critics

Every band has an album that marks a hard yard in its career. Pink Floyd’s Final Cut may have attracted critical hoo-hah yada yada, but it was a war and political protest, gentle in its loudness. And right after The Wall, U2’s Pop and, to a lesser extent, Zooropa, saw the band loosen its shackles and the conscience that bound them. Critics poo-pooed them too. But in retrospect, both The Final Cut and Pop became classics, masterpieces, in their own right. Moon Music is such an album.

The first track, Moon Music, with ambient and electronic music genius Jon Hopkins, feels like a New Age meditation. It’s mostly instrumental, but it sets the tone for the album and for what it would feel like. “Once upon a time, I tried to get myself together. Be more like the sky and welcome every kind of weather. Be more eagle-like and find the flight in every feather. Once upon a time, but I’m still trying to get better. It is melodically gorgeous, like a waterfall, mystical, with fairies sprinkling star dust. Just listen with your eyes closed.

The end of Moon Music is the beginning of IFeelLikeImFallingInLove, written just like that. It’s a solid, non-staccato concept but a musically happy one. It’s joys, its green meadows, the rush of that feeling after the first kiss.

And yes, it’s poppy, the words are light, and so what? Just because the band did not write with sombre intent for a change, does that make it any less Coldplay? I think not.

Funky beats and soulful sunshine

There are also diverse experiments on the album. Not dissimilar to what U2’s Pop explored at the time. On We Pray, there’s an injection of authentic hip-hop without the boody sauce. Burna Boy, Little Simz, and others collaborate to deliver a standout tune. A few tracks later, Good Feelings sees a collaboration with Ayra Star; it’s got a distinct funk feel with a dash or two of Coldplayed-out soul. I love the lyrics about sunshine, about a twosome born for one another. It’s simply magical.

All My Love will become the new first-dance ballad at weddings. I can bet on it. It’s just so tender, sincere, and a love letter to whomever is the love of your life. “Until I die, let me hold you if you cry. Be my one, two, three forever… because You got all my love. Whether it rains or pours, I am all yours…”

Simple, poetic, and romantic in the kind of way that beach sunsets, barefoot walks, holding hands, and the depth of a cuddle can be.

One World, the tenth track, is another meditation. It’s a mantra for peace. One World, Chis Martin chants, followed by In The End It’s Just Love, the connection he makes for us is simple. It’s on a bed of roses, musically. But a gentle sorrow for a world that is wrapped up, where we have lost our sense of humanity and self. It’s a reminder we should all heed.

The next chapter after ‘Music of the Spheres’

Stepping back and listening to the album as a whole, it’s an ode to oneness, not homogeny, as some critics liked to write. It’s a celebration of love and the infinite, of looking for answers that perhaps sometimes we do not have the questions to. It’s the perfect follow-on from Music of the Spheres and Everyday Life.

Now, contemplate all three albums, and it shows just how versatile the band can be. And how light. It’s a badge of honour and should not be a critical slight.

