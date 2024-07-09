Granddaughter of Amadodana Ase Wesile founder creates doccie for group’s 40th anniversary

Thomas Mokhati's granddaughter Thabang Buthelzi has taken it upon herself to tell the story of the choir.

South African choir Amadodana Ase Wesile. The founding member’s grandaughter is working on a documentary on the choir. Amadodana Ase Wesile/Facebook

The Zulu proverb that says “Ukuzala ukuzelula amathambo” which when translated means, to have children is to strengthen your bones rings true when you hear the story of iconic gospel choir Amadodana Ase Wesile celebrating its 40th anniversary next year.

Thabang Buthelezi, who is the granddaughter of founding member of Amadodana Ase Wesile, Thomas Mokhati, has taken it upon herself to tell the story of the group, through a documentary, after learning of the milestone.

“At the Provenance opening, he told me that the group is celebrating its 40th anniversary next year in August. That’s when I knew that I had to do something special,” Buthelezi told The Citizen.

Earlier this year fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi paid homage to the ensemble by highlighting the influence their music had on him, through his exhibition The Provenance Part II.

That’s what ignited Buthelezi’s idea to do something around the group she grew up around.

“He [Lukhanyo Mdingi] had no idea that Thomas Mokhati was my grandfather and I didn’t know that Amadodana had played such a significant role in his upbringing. I’ll forever be thankful to him for starting the conversation,” said Buthelezi.

The internationally renowned gospel choir was founded in 1985 by Mokhati and Mongezi Nhose, both members of the Methodist Church.

Their debut album Nkosi Sihlangene pioneered a new era in South African music and captured the musical zeitgeist of its time.

To this day, the group has released over 40 albums and sold millions of records worldwide.

Buthelezi said her grandfather was very much involved in the creation of the doccie. “My grandfather is very involved; I speak to him twice a week to update him on the status of the project,” she adds.

Raising funds

Alongside filmmaker and archive researcher, Sifiso Khanyile, director, Tshepang ‘Fro Sanaa’ Mothabisa, photographer, Andile Buka and producer, Tidimalo Rampou, Buthelezi is working on a documentary to celebrate the group.

“We are currently in the research and development stage. Our goal is to celebrate the legacy of Amadona Ase Wesile and provide personal insight into the life and history of the members. Guided by founder, Thomas Mokhati,” shared Buthelezi.

The creators are currently applying for development and production funding from the Gauteng Film Commission, the National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF) and the Film Daily Grant.

“The research and development stage entails going through family archives dating back to the 70s – to understand who Thomas was before forming the group and how the success of the group has shaped his life.”

Buthelezi said she and her team are working with institutions such as Arena Holdings and the SABC to explore their archives for materials related to the group.

A trip down memory lane

“We are going through newspaper clippings, old video footage, images, and other materials,”she said.

Buthelezi, who is a former journalist, said she wants to reflect on the life of her grandfather and use her platform to the story of how he inspired her to pursue a career in the arts.

“I was exposed to concerts, SAMBRO, the SABC, and recording studios at a very very young age,”

she said.

“Amadodana Ase Wesile raised me, literally and figuratively. Most of the members of the group were or are family friends. They attended funerals, weddings, imicimbi [family functions] and other family functions” she said.

Buthelezi said the documentary also seeks to evoke a mood of nostalgia. “We want to take fans of the group on a trip down memory lane.”

The documentary is set to launch in August 2025.

