Hack attack on the airwaves: Radio 2000’s X account gets shocking Tesla twist

The hack happened on Sunday, 02 June 2024 and X was duly informed and the station is taking steps to rectify the situation.

Radio 2000 is working hard on retrieving its X (Twitter) account after it was hacked. Picture : Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

The SABC’s IT team is working around the clock to retrieve Radio 2000’s X account after it was hacked by someone endorsing US automotive and clean energy company, Tesla.

“Radio 2000 management, the SABC’s IT team and the X help desk are working around the clock to ensure that this matter is resolved as soon as possible to retrieve the account with minimal negative impact,” Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Mmoni Seapolelo told The Citizen.

The hack happened on Sunday, 2 June 2024, and X, formally known as Twitter was duly informed. The station is now taking steps to rectify the situation.

According to Seapolelo the station is unable to publish commercial content and activities.

The last official tweet from the station to its more than 200,000 followers was on Sunday morning during Reggie Philander’s show, Easy Sundays.

From then on there’s been a flood of tweets associated with the Tesla brand. One of those tweets was flagged by the X platform for being a scam.

“The Station would also like to state that it does not have any working relationship with Tesla News,” reiterated the Acting Group Executive of Corporate Affairs and Marketing.

Tesla designs, manufactures and sells battery electric vehicles, stationary battery energy storage devices from home to grid-scale, solar panels and solar shingles, and related products and services.

It was founded by South African-born entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

Twitter’s raunchy rules: Unveiling adult content guidelines

The popular social media platform now officially allows pornographic content on its platform but says it will block adult and violent posts from being seen by users who are under 18 or who do not opt-in to see it.

The company announced on Monday new policies that formalise what is viewable on the platform. The move isn’t necessarily a novel one, as X hasn’t prevented people posting adult content on the platform.

Sex workers who use subscription services such as OnlyFans have used X to promote their work for a number of years now.

Users who post adult content, including nudity and implied or explicit sexual acts, have now been asked by X to adjust media settings so that their images and videos are put behind a content warning before they can be viewed.

Users under 18 or those who do not put a birthdate in their profile will be unable to view this content.

