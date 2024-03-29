Glen Lewis bids farewell to Radio 2000 as DJ Sbu returns to mainstream radio

DJ Sbu returns to the SABC after nearly a decade. He will host Glen Lweis’ show, as the latter reportedly head for a job at Kaya FM.

Former Radio 2000 breakfast show hot Glen Lewis has left the station, paving the way for DJ Sbu’s return to the SABC. Pictures: glenzito/djsbulive/ Instagram

“My time at Radio 2000 has been a valuable chapter,” said the veteran radio host, Glen Lewis.

Real name Mpotseng Tshinaba, Glenzito as he’s also known hosted his last show on the national radio station on Friday morning.

“As we part ways, I carry with me the laughter, the challenges and the growth. Farewell buzzers,” averred the Morning Buzz host in a statement after his last instalment of the show.

Glen hosted the show together with Nathi Ndamase Lelo Mzaca.

A few weeks ago the Sunday World reported that Glen was linked with a Kaya FM Drive-time slot, currently held by Thomas Msengana and comedian Skhumba Hlophe.

The coveted Breakfast show slot will be taken over by another seasoned broadcaster, DJ Sbu after the station confirmed his return and that he’ll be hosting the morning show.

Sbu paid homage to Glen in a post on Instagram.

Thank you for paving the way, opening the doors and being a solid role model for us for two decades,” wrote the Tembisan.

“These are going to be very big shoes to fill. But with the grace of God and your blessing I know the team will hold it down well and make you proud.”

DJ Sbu’s mainstream wish

For a while now, Sbusiso ‘DJ Sbu’ Leope has been hinting at a desire to return to national radio.

A year ago in video on his YouTube channel, the entrepreneur spoke openly about his openness to returning to national radio.

“Would I go back to the SABC should the opportunity present itself? If an opportunity to represent my country presents itself I’ll gladly take it on,” he said in 2023.

Sbu last worked for the state broadcaster in 2015. He then got fired from the station after guerrilla marketing episode at the Metro FM awards where he promoted his energy drink, Mofaya without consent from his bosses.

Last month, in another video titled Why I would go back to the SABC, Metro FM or Ukhozi FM, if the deal makes sense Sbu spoke about the power and reach that mainstream platforms still have.

“It comes with some form of credibility, obviously bigger numbers and you end up becoming a fabric of the culture of society in South Africa,” the former Friends Like These host said.

“There’s something about you being on mainstream TV or mainstream radio that is so different than being on the internet, because I’ve been on both, I know the biggest power I’ve ever experienced on any radio station was on Ukhozi FM.”

