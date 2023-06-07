‘I needed time to myself’ – Malcolm Jiyane about going AWOL

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

“Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted, no solutions searched for. Each of us needs to withdraw from the cares which will not withdraw from us,” renowned author Maya Angelou wrote in her book, Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now.

The late author’s words echo when listening to Malcom Jiyane explaining his fatigue which led to him going AWOL for two weeks.

The award winning composer shared a lengthy post on Facebook where he apologised to fans, promoters and other industry folk he had commitments with.

“Since the release of Umdali, I got overwhelmed by the reception. Instantly after it came out, I performed a lot around the world, even when I came back I had a lot of bookings” Jiyane tells The Citizen.

Success of Umdali

The success of his debut album has seen him touring European countries such as Denmark, France, Germany and he even performed at Netherland’s North Sea Jazz Festival.

Jiyane’s Umdali which he recorded with his band Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O is a timely collection of soul-endearing music that was timely released in 2021. The music in the album is laden with heavy emotions that can’t be articulated in words.

The Guardian gave the album five stars in its review. One of the most touching songs on the five-track album is Life Esidimeni, which is an ode to the 144 psychiatric patients in Gauteng who died from government neglect in 2015.

“The song was recorded years ago. The melody was there, the title came after when that incident happened,” says Jiyane.

The critically acclaimed Umdali was recorded in 2000 and has been sitting all these years.

“Umdali was recorded years ago. We only released it now. God guided me to release the music now, that’s why I even named it Umdali,” says Jiyane.

Umdali is an isiZulu or Nguni word that means the Creator or God.

“It makes my heart bubble, ever since I started my career God told me this would come. It makes me happy that the album touches a lot of people, one is grateful for the reception.”

Adjusting and making time for self

The multi-talented artist says he needed to also adjust to living with daughter now.

“My daughter used to live with her mother in Pretoria, but her mother got an opportunity to go study. Now she’s with me in Joburg and I need to take her to school in the morning, and then make her food when she returns. I basically have to be a home-dad. It’s not easy taking care of a five year-old girl, I needed to adjust.”

Jiyane says between handling his responsibilities as a father, he also has to focus on his career.

“I’m a visual painter as well and I’ve been doing solo exhibition. So I have to focus on that, rehearsals with the band during the day, take care of my daughter and there are also performances. In all of this, I forgot to take care of myself.”

Malcom Jiyane’s apology

This he says left him torn because he loves doing what he does. One of the people he directly apologised to was Metro FM broadcaster Nothemba Madumo, who hosts the station Sunday Jazz show.

“She’s such a beautiful soul,” says Jiyane. “Forgiving is one part, she was also understanding of where I was coming from as an artist.”

“I had to apologise to the audiences because they only see your name on the flyer that you’re performing but don’t know. My work is no work without me. I wanted to be transparent,” Jiyane says.

The 41-year-old trumpeter took two weeks to centre himself.

“I took two weeks alone to deal with myself. I needed my mind, spirit and body to be centred.”

He says he has found the balance he’s sought and he’s managing it with his team. “It’s like in a soccer team; the other one will score goals while the other does defending.”

