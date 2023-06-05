Breaking the taboo: Three common period myths busted

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Since 2013, Menstrual Hygiene Day, which takes place in May every year, has played a crucial role in increasing global awareness about the importance of maintaining proper menstrual hygiene.

This initiative aims to address the adverse consequences resulting from inadequate education, enduring taboos and social stigmas, restricted availability of hygiene products, and inadequate infrastructure.

Breaking period poverty and dispelling misinformation

According to Caitlin Meredith, Kotex Marketing Manager, many difficulties in dealing with menstruation arise from misunderstandings and false beliefs that have spread due to incorrect information.

“In South Africa, where these challenges are compounded by the persistence of ‘period poverty’, the powerful message behind the observance is vital to the future health and wellbeing of young girls and women.

“Part of this important mission involves sharing information around menstruation that is based on facts and purposed towards breaking through the societal barriers that prevent people from understanding a normal and essential biological process,” said Caitlin.

Three common period myths busted

According to Caitlin Meredith, there are three common false beliefs or myths about periods:

Myth 1: Exercising during your period is harmful to your body

Contrary to popular belief, exercising during your period should not stand in the way of young girls and women participating in physical education, sports and fitness activities.

In fact, emerging evidence suggests that exercising during your period could help ease menstrual cramps and combat feelings of melancholy by boosting the release of endorphins – the body’s ‘happy hormones’.

“It’s necessary for women to be mindful of any individual physical limitations and to avoid overexertion during their menstrual cycle, but it’s equally important for girls and women to better connect with their bodies and live more consciously rather than avoiding doing the things they love,” said Meredith.

Myth 2: Vaginal discharge is always a sign of infection

All women experience some discharge – it is normal. Good menstrual health education involves understanding women’s normal bodily functions both before, during and after their menstrual cycle.

Some girls and women experience vaginal discharge throughout the different stages of their cycle, and normal ‘fertility discharge’ or the secretion of mucus is no cause for alarm.

“Women should note that there are 6 main types of discharge, and that it’s important to be able to distinguish between them, ranging anywhere between white and clear to a gray colour.

“Regardless of the type and what state of your health each indicates, the use of pantyliners affords a level of comfort for most women,” stated Meredith.

Myth 3: Period pains are the same for every woman

It is incorrect to assume that period pains are the same for every woman, but what we do know is that period pains are normal.

Statistically, 50% of women suffer from period pains, which can manifest as abdominal cramps and back pain.

The truth is that period pain can be genetic – chances are that women with mothers who have experienced bad cramps during menstruation will experience it too.

The frequency and degree of period pain can vary from woman to woman and can fluctuate depending on the menstrual cycle stage,” said Meredith.

