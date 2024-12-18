Jim Carrey returns to acting and sells his house, because ‘I bought a lot of stuff’ [VIDEO]

Jim Carrey has finally waved goodbye to his Los Angeles estate. He sealed the deal as he confessed that his latest acting gig was more about the paycheck than the passion.

A mysterious buyer swooped in last week, snatching it up for a cool $19.8 million, which is $10 million below the asking price from February 2023.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom palace didn’t hit its original number, but no worries for Carrey. He still made a tidy profit after picking up the place for a mere $3.8 million in 1994.

The 62-year-old actor, once earning $20 million for movies like The Cable Guy in 1996, now admits that his return to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is less about artistic vision and more about keeping his chequebook in check.

Despite once having an estimated net worth of $300 million, Carrey still needs to pay the bills, which is why he’s come out of retirement, Mail Online reported.

Carrey had a golden era with classics like Liar Liar, The Truman Show, and Bruce Almighty. However, by the late 2000s, his star started to flicker.

A new appreciation for acting

Speaking to E! News at the Sonic Hedgehog 3 premiere in Los Angeles this week, the star said, “Whenever you step away from something, even if it’s something you love, you get a new appreciation for it.”

Carrey revealed that he’s been soaking up the peace and quiet, admitting he “enjoyed the time away” from the limelight.

“I also value getting out of people’s faces,” he said with a grin.

Carrey explained, “Some people just want to be in people’s faces all the time. I don’t, so I like to give them a rest.”

He gave a heartfelt shout-out to the fans who stuck around during his hiatus, saying, “I appreciate it. I’m gratified by it.”

Carrey about coming out of retirement

Jim Carrey explains his return to playing Dr. Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3": "I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly." pic.twitter.com/pIFJPuAyRM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 10, 2024

“I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And, you know, it’s just… I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly. Yeah,” Carrey said with a smile while speaking to the Associated Press.

