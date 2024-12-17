Adele’s hit song faces global ban after lawsuit over similarities with Brazilian song

After some expert side-by-side melody matching, it’s been alleged that there’s an 'undisguised symmetry' between the tracks.

British pop superstar Adele. Picture: Niklas Halle’s / AFP) RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE  NO POSTERS  NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS

The powerhouse singer Adele is in a legal pickle after a Brazilian judge ordered that her track Million Years Ago be removed from streaming platforms worldwide.

The drama started when Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes, 62, filed a lawsuit claiming that Adele’s 2015 hit, from her chart-topping album 25, is too close for comfort to his samba classic Mulheres (Women).

This track was a huge hit for Brazilian legend Martinho da Vila in 1995. Now Geraes says Adele “borrowed” more than a few notes.

Sony and Universal ordered to pay $8 000 for Adele’s song

Judge Victor Torres issued the injunction from Rio de Janeiro’s sixth commercial court on Friday. Mail Online reported that the court had imposed a potential fine of $8 000 on the Brazilian branches of Sony and Universal (Adele’s labels) should they not comply.

The case is ongoing, with this legal action adding another chapter to the ever-evolving drama.

Geraes’ lawyer, Fredimio Trotta, called the ruling a “game-changer” for Brazilian music. He claims it has often been milked for international fame without proper credit.

Trotta’s team is on a mission to notify every radio station, TV broadcaster, and streaming service worldwide about the ruling. The News reported that once everyone’s in the loop, Adele’s mega-hit, streamed 223 million times on Spotify, will be removed from all platforms.

Geraes is suing for lost royalties, $160 000 in moral damages, plus songwriting credit on Adele’s track.

‘Injunction will curb foreign misuse of local music’

Sony Music Entertainment Brazil told AFP it did “not have a statement at this time”. Universal Music Brazil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trotta stated that the injunction should deter foreign singers and labels who try to steal Brazilian music.

“International producers and artists who have Brazilian music on their radar for possible parasitic use will think twice, given this decision,” the lawyer said.

Listen to the two songs here:

