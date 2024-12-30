Grammy award winning producer and DJ Kayatranada to have first performances of 2025 in SA

Grammy award-winning producer and DJ Kaytranada will have his first performances of 2025 in South Africa as part of his Timeless Tour.

Presented by international event organisers Milk & Cookies, Kaytranada will perform in Cape Town at the Ostrich Ranch and at Johannesburg’s Old Park Station in January.

His last show of 2024 will be in Montreal, Canada.

Kaytranada the world DJ

Real name Louis Celestin, over the past decade Kaytranada has built a reputation as one of the foremost producers from the underground space into the mainstream with his unique fusions of house, funk and soul.

Born in Haiti but raised in Canada, in 2015 Kaytranada opened for two nights of Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour, one in his home country and one in the US.

The following year he released his critically acclaimed album 99.9%. He won two Grammys for the follow-up to the debut in 2021.

The 32 year-old has since collaborated with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys and Snoop Dogg while he’s also a go-to producer to his peers such as Anderson .Paak, Childish Gambino, and South African producer Muzi.

Milk & Cookies in SA

“We’re incredibly honoured to host the Milk + Cookies Festival in South Africa. This isn’t just about putting on a show; it’s about immersing ourselves in the culture, learning from it, and contributing to it,” said a spokesperson for Milk & Cookies.

The festival is the main attraction of the inaugural Milk + Cookies Music Week South Africa, an 11-day cultural celebration which runs from December 31 to January 11 2025.

Milk & Cookies is a multifaceted production and marketing company based in Atlanta, GA, with clients in London, South Africa, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more.

The company has built a name for itself as a big-scale event organiser, working with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow.

“Bringing Milk + Cookies to South Africa is more than an expansion—it’s a celebration of culture, unity, and the universal language of music,” averred the spokesperson.

The music week kicks off in Cape Town with New Year’s festivities, yacht parties, cultural experiences, and exclusive fashion pop-ups led by top local designers.

Throughout the week, performances by local artists and DJs will provide the soundtrack to brunch mixers, fostering creative exchanges between artists from the US, South Africa, and other African countries.

The second week shifts focus to artist development, offering workshops, panels, and networking mixers designed to nurture South Africa’s emerging music talent.

Modelled after the successful ATL Music Week, events like songwriting camps and listening sessions will foster collaboration between South African and US artists, while an executive brunch will celebrate professionals working in the music industry.

“South Africa’s influence on music, culture and art is profound, and we wanted to pay homage to that by making it the home of our first international festival.

“Our goal is to celebrate the local culture while blending it with global sounds to create something truly special.”

