Keyshia Cole’s SA tour postponed again after LA fires torch her home

Cole was initially supposed to have toured SA in September 2024 but that was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Singer Keyshia Cole has been forced to postpone her South African tour because her home was affected by the recent LA fires. Picture: keyshiacole,iam_jonathan_/Instagram

US singer Keyshia Cole’s shows in South Africa were postponed again after her home was affected by the fires in Los Angeles.

“Together with her team, we have been working tirelessly to assess the situation, and in light of these unexpected and heart-breaking events, the difficult decision was made to call off the tour,” read the statement from the organisers of her shows in South Africa.

Keyshia Cole’s show postponements

Cole was scheduled to perform in Mzansi next weekend; first at Pretoria’s Time Square on Friday 24 January, then at Carnival City on Saturday and her last gig was set to be in Cape Town on the Sunday.

“The decision regarding a way forward will be finalised as soon as possible, and further details will be shared with fans by the end of next week,” said the organisers.

Cole was initially supposed to have toured South Africa in September last year but those shows were postponed as well.

After the first postponement, new dates and venues were announced and January 2025 was chosen as the substitute date.

She was initially scheduled to perform in Sun City, but the venue was changed and replaced by Emperor’s Palace.

But even before the devastating LA fires, the organisers had initially said her second show during the tour would be at Emperor’s Palace but then switched venues to Carnival City without announcing it.

LA fires

The fires in LA have made headlines around the world. At least 12 000 homes and structures have been burnt down with more than 20 people reported dead.

News of Cole’s house being affected was shared by her hairstylist, Jonathan Wright, in an Instagram post.

Tagging Cole, the hairstylist wrote: “Prayers to Freen and her kids and family. I ask everyone to send them a prayer up, lift her spirits.”

“She was also affected by the fire, like a week ago we in Miami to come home to this is crazy like mind blowing. Freenn wasn’t going to say anything. I feel like she should because this shii is crazy how this happened to everyone. [sic]”

Many of Hollywood’s rich and famous have been affected by the fires.

Former Egoli actress Christel Smith is one of the many residents whose homes were razed to the ground as the deadly wildfires raged throughout the City of Angels.

“We lost everything,” a devastated Smith posted on social media.

The South African-born actress shot to fame as Tarien in the iconic M-Net soapie Egoli before packing her bags to pursue her silver-screen dreams in Hollywood almost 30 years ago.

“Luckily we were able to save our animals. Our house was cordoned off and we couldn’t go back yet to see what could be saved. All my Egoli memorabilia and photos were burnt.”

