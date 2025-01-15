‘She doesn’t need to make an income – I’ve got her’: Khanyi Mbau on her daughter’s plans after acing matric

Khanyi wants her daughter to focus on personal growth and self-discovery for now.

Media personality Khanyi Mbau is beaming with pride after her daughter, Khanukani “Khanz” Mbau, excelled in her matric exams, with an 80% average.

On Monday, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the results of the 2024 matric exams, with more than 800 000 candidates sitting for the National Senior Certificate exams last year.

Speaking to The Citizen, Khanyi expressed her joy and excitement, saying she is incredibly proud of her daughter.

“I got super emotional. It’s been such a winding journey, but we made it, and she made me so proud. I never imagined we would reach this point. I am beaming with joy,” Khanyi said.

As a reward for Khanz’s hard work, Khanyi said her daughter will travel the world for 13 months so she can grow and discover what she’s passionate about.

Reflecting on the journey from her daughter’s first day at school to this monumental achievement, Khanyi said she did not have it easy as a single mother.

“The journey was incredibly challenging. No woman plans to be a single mother. I have always had an open and very real relationship with Khanz. I’ve always told her that her best would be enough for me, and she went above and beyond. She always does – I have been so lucky,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘We are not sleeping tonight’: Julius Malema salutes son Ratanang for acing matric

Life after matric

Looking ahead, Khanyi said she wants her daughter to focus on personal growth and self-discovery.

“She has so many aspirations, including changing the world. I think it’s best for her to travel a little, see the world, experience its diversity, and explore the many opportunities that await her.

“Once she has that experience, she can make an informed decision.”

The Young, Famous & African star emphasised that, at this stage, her daughter doesn’t need to worry about making an income but should focus on becoming a well-rounded individual without the pressures of society.

“She doesn’t need to make an income – I’ve got her. I want her to become a solid human being, without the pressure of society. That, I believe, will harness the passion and success within her.”

NOW READ: A history of Musa Khawula’s problematic claims against some of SA’s celebrities