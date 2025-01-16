Green Day and The Offspring are playing in Jozi this weekend – Here’s what you need to know

The Calabash South Africa Festival will set Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on fire this weekend. The festival then heads to Cape Town’s DHL Stadium a week later.

The incredible line-up promises to deliver a rock spectacle of epic proportions.

Green Day and The Offspring debut in Mzansi with local kick-ass outfit Fokofpolisiekar on stage.

With doors opening at 2pm, arriving early is a good idea to avoid traffic congestion.

Early birds can find their spot and start getting into the vibe. Remember there will be thousands of people rocking up at the venue, so plan it strategically.

Take an Uber, a Bolt, or an InDrive to avoid parking frustration.

Alternatively, make use of the many park-and-ride points that will be published by the organisers.

All ticket holders will receive important communication before the event. It will include a list of dos, don’ts, and must-knows a couple of days before the event.

Make the most of the Calabash festival

Making the most of a big day out like Calabash means that you must plan beyond your entry and exit.

Pack a small backpack or waist bag with essentials such as a fully charged power bank or two and some sunscreen.

Add to that a small foldable rain poncho or waterproof pants available from most camping stores that easily fit into a backpack.

Comfortable shoes are non-negotiable, so stick to takkies.

Heels, flip-flops, or dainties are asking for trouble when you’ll be on your feet for hours. A light jacket or hoodie is also a good idea for when the evening chill sets in.

Jeans or leggings are probably the best choice to don for the day. Lightweight and not too hot in the heat while snug enough if the temperature drops.

A hat or a cap and some sunglasses are essential to pack. If you have longer hair, a clip or two, hairband, or elastics can help avoid annoyance.

Tees, vests and strappy tops are easy to wear and, to avoid chafing, leave your bra at home or go sport-bra.

Loose undies or commando will keep your bits breathing and unscathed.

A small pack of tissues and antiseptic or sanitising hand wipes in your bag will come in handy from the loo through tidying up to spilt sticky drinks.

Pack essentials and stick to the rules

Remember when in receipt of the rules and concert information from the organisers to check and avoid taking prohibited items like glass bottles, weapons, or oversized bags, for example.

Food and drinks will be readily available from vendors at the venue.

From previous concert experiences that range from awful to well organised, be prepared to wait in queues that are likely going to be very long. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, so make sure that you have a meal well before heading to the stadium. Card facilities will usually be available, but taking some cash as a backup is advisable.

Be responsible when consuming alcohol for the enjoyment of the event by others and not to mar your own concert or festival experience. Security can be unforgiving to misbehaving revellers, the tight security at the Chris Brown show evidenced that.

The line-up at Calabash is enough to make anyone want to mosh and party hard.

Green Day will serve up classics like Basket Case and American Idiot.

Joining them are The Offspring, whose punk rock classics like Self Esteem and Pretty Fly (for a White Guy) have secured their place as head-banging icons.

Legends on stage

Then, there is Fokofpolisiekar.

This Cape Town-based band has cultivated a loyal following with their cheeky blend of punk and alternative rock as well as their electrifying stage performances.

The band is not so much simply a local inclusion as a fully fledged and equal member of the global rock and roll club.

They’re that brilliant.

Exiting the venue could be just as chaotic as arriving. Set a clear meeting point with your e-hail cab or friends.

Pre-arrange this in advance to avoid being caught in the rush to get home. Be patient, don’t rush to the gate to be the first out.

Finally, pack as few valuables as possible, and look after your devices. Have a fantastic, safe, and great time knowing you are well-prepped for fun.

