‘Khumbul’ekhaya’ gets new host as it returns for 18th season on SABC 1

Season 18 of Khumbul’ekhaya made its debut on Wednesday night with Samora Mangesi as the field reporter.

Samora Mangesi (L) has been announced as the new host of Khumbul’ekhaya, joining Andile Gaelesiwe (R). Pictures: sam_mangesi,andile1/Instagram

In its return to the screen, TV show Khumbul’ekhaya announced media personality Samora Mangesi as a field reporter, with Andile Gaelesiwe still the main host of the programme.

“So blessed to be making my television return after three years on a show that is so impactful and has a great purpose,” Mangesi said about being roped into the TV show.

“Shout out to the team which has been doing this diligently for close to two decades and has brought me into the fold with such warm and welcoming arms.”

Khumbul’ekhaya tracks the journeys of South Africans searching to rehabilitate their relationships with lost or estranged family members.

In each episode, two stories spark tears and laughter as viewers reflect on their family relationships and move to implement positive change in their own homes.

The show tackles socio-economic issues such as abuse, addiction, poverty, and the breakdown of the family structure, which contributes to the continued estrangement of family members.

Season 18 of Khumbul’ekhaya made its debut on Wednesday night, retaining its 9pm timeslot.

“A very big thank you each and every single one of you who have congratulated me and celebrated with me from all corners of this country,” averred the former Real Goboza host.

ALSO READ: ‘Khumbul’ekhaya’ host Andile Gaelesiwe: My father raped me

Changes

Gaelesiwe was the field reporter in the previous season of the Khumbul’khaya.

“As part of the new changes, I will now get to travel with the crew, which is something exciting for me because I love travelling. All along the show has been driven by a director. I travelled with the crew in season one for two episodes and the channel loved it but we never continued with the idea,” Gaelesiwe told media.

The Kwaito muso was previously a host of Moja Love’s Uthando Noxolo, which is similar to the SABC 1 show but it focuses on forgiveness between victims and people who have wronged them in the past.

“The reason we are introducing that segment is because the people who write to us for help get overwhelmed during the reunion with their lost relatives and they do not get to ask the tough questions to the person they are being reunited with.

“My role is to get in there and ask those questions. We also want to make sure that the two who are being reunited are on the same page and that their relationship thrives. Previously, we covered a lot of black stories but now the channel has opened it to other races.”

The role will now be handled by Mangesi.

NOW READ: WATCH: The most hilarious episode of ‘Khumbul’ekhaya’