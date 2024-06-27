SABC accused of stealing Mbongeni Ngema’s TV show idea and could face legal action

68-year-old Ngema passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on the evening of December 27 last year.

The SABC has been accused of stealing the late Mbongeni Ngema’s idea. Picture: mbongeningema_ /Instagram

Zasuka Entertainment which was co-owned by the late Mbongeni Ngema has accused the SABC of stealing an idea of a TV show they initially pitched to the public broadcaster.

Zasuka Entertainment’s idea is a TV show titled Zasuka Traditional Music Talent Search By Mbongeni Ngema.

The reality show is premised on finding the best talent in three Mzansi music genres Maskandi, Scathamiya and Mbaqanga.

But last weekend auditions were held in Joburg’s Kwa Mai Mai for a new SABC TV show titled uShuni Womhlaba, which is eerily similar to Zasuka Entertainment’s show that was pitched to the SABC just months before.

“We are currently getting legal counsel and exploring if we’re going to claim for licensing,” Moipone Khaoli told The Citizen.

Khaoli is one of the creators of Zasuka’s TV show, together with Ngema, Mark Roth, Sam Ncokazi and Charles Khoza.

“Mbogeni was so excited about this show, he passionate about this idea and was excited when the SABC invited us for the pitch,” averred Khaoli.

Zasuka Traditional Music Talent Search By Mbongeni Ngema’s pilot episode was hosted by child star Siphiwe Mtshali.

Zaskua Entertainment claims it has spent R290 000 in the development, shooting and marketing of the show’s pilot episode. The show hosted auditions last April at Durban’s The Bat Centre.

The backstory

In December last year the public broadcaster invited Zasuka Entertainment to pitch.

“We have great pleasure in informing you that your proposal ‘Zasuka’ has been selected for SABC 1 pitching session that will be held on 19 December 2023,” averred the invitational letter which The Citizen is in possession of that was signed off by the Head of Content Lala Tuku.

In February this year the SABC’s Acting Head of Content: Video Entertainment Tshilidzi Davhana, in a letter informed Zasuka Entertainment of that the show wouldn’t be picked up.

Among the reasons given to the company for the unsuccessful pitch were that Zasuka’s show format lacks structure, scale and the creative direction is not clear.

The broadcaster also said the finance plan requires further clarity; that there was no indication of the financial requirement from the SABC, or clarity regarding additional financial funders.

The SABC was also concerned that the production team is highly inexperienced for the intended format and would need to partner with an experienced producer for a show of this magnitude.

The letter of regret came with recommendations, should they wish to re-submit their pitch.

“Concept needs further development with a clear creative treatment detailed series overview and episodic breakdown per differentiated phase of the reality offering – auditions, bootcamp/elimination rounds and live finale stages etc. Once it has been sufficiently developed, the production house can re-submit.”

Zasuka’s 20-page proposal is succinct in how the show should be run, its judges, prize money and detailing what will happen in the each of the 13 episodes of its first season.

Ushuni Womhlaba

Last weekend hundreds of contestants flocked to Johannesburg’s Kwa Mai Mai for the first regional auditions of SABC’s newly launched music competition show, uShuni Womhlaba.

“uShuni Womhlaba is the first of its kind on the music competition scene. Nothing like this show has been seen before, and it was evident from the calibre of musicians that came out to audition,” Executive Producer of uShuni Womhlaba and founder of Thabo Mphelo Films, Thabo Mphelo said in a statement.

The Citizen sent questions to the SABC, which the broadcaster committed to responding to but has not. It was the same case with Thabo Mphelo Films, who are yet to respond to questions from this publication.

Khaoli suspects the SABC colluded with Thabo Mphelo Films. “Based on how things have happen, it looks like they started working on this after Mbongeni died around January.”

Thabo Mphelo Films has a working relationship with the SABC having produced TV shows such as Jika Majika, Zaziwa, Daily Thetha and One Mic for the channel.

One of the judges on uShuni Womhlaba is Maskandi legend, Phuzekhemisi. The music artist was one of the adjudicators in the pilot episode of Zasuka Traditional Music Talent Search By Mbongeni Ngema.

“Everybody was doing it [the pilot] because they believed in the idea of the show. I spoke with him last week and he said some people invited him to be part of uShuni. I can’t blame him, musicians are suffering,” said Roth. Including Phuzekhemisi, judges on Zasuka’s show were Ngema and Shoba Lengoma.

Other judges of uShuni Womhlaba are Big Zulu, Sho Madjozi, Msaki, Phuzekhemisi and Lucky Nkosi with the show hosted by Mpumi “Msakazi” Mlambo and Mandla “Njinji Wami” Magwaza.

The show is expected to premiere on SABC 1 on July 7, with auditions expected to be held at the Walter Sisulu University / Lusikisiki Health Resource Centre this weekend.

