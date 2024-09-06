Entertainment

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

6 Sep 2024

05:37 pm

Kwaito pioneer Mapaputsi dies after battling illness

In August, Mapaputsi denied reports of being bed-ridden and encouraging people to book him.

Mapaputsi-death

Kwaito pioneer Mapaputsi dies after battling illness. Picture: Mapaputsi Sandile/Facebook

Tributes have poured in for Kwaito legend Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya following his passing after battling illness.

News of Mapaputi’s death was confirmed by his manager, Busi Kunene to local media.

“He has passed on. We’ll issue a press statement and we’ll host a media briefing in due course,” she said speaking to TimesLive.

Earlier in August, the Woza Friday singer denied reports of being bed-ridden. Seemingly smoking a marijuana joint, the Kwaito artist asked where are these people spreading these rumours.

“I’m in Durban. Those who want to book me, book. See you soon…I’m having a cool time,” said a relaxed Mapaputsi.

Mapaputsi’s ill health

In July, there were reports of his ill health. A close industry friend was quoted saying:

“We, as artists, want to show support for Mapaputsi and his family. However, we understood his family is protecting his privacy.”

Speaking to TimesLive at the time of his reported illness, his manager was worried about Mapaputsi’s parents.

“My biggest concern is not about [Mapaputsi] — our concern is his parents because they are pensioners, so people who need to benefit from this are his parents. We need to speak to the family about the potential of the benefit concert so his parents and children will benefit.”

ALSO READ: Mapaputsi thinks showbiz is kindergarten

Mapaputsi remembered

Industry folk and ordinary South Africans have paid tribute to Mapaputsi, reflecting on his life and his work.

In 2023 during his birth month in February, Mapaputsi went to Zola 2 Community Grounds, behind Zola Senior Primary and Busisiwe Primary schools to give back to school kids.

 “This is the community I grew up in. I love it and these kids are like my own. This is something I’ve always wanted to do and will be adding on other provinces too. I just want to see kids happy, which is my goal,” he said.

NOW READ: Mapaputsi now Kalawa Jazmee chef

