Uncancelable: MacG says ‘near-death experience’ inspired him to release his autobiography

MacG co-wrote the book with Nikolaos Kirkinis. Titled 'Uncancelable', it's set for an October release.

MacG co-wrote his upcoming biography with South African author Nikolaos Kirkinis. Tit;ed Uncalelable, the book is set for an October relase. Picture: macgunleashed/Instagram

People tend to be rejuvenated by near-death experiences; making them more venturesome than before.

It’s the case with Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho who decided to release a book about his life after a near-death experience.

“It’s in the book,” MacG told The Citizen while laughing. He said he did not want to disclose what this life-changing moment was. The book is titled Uncancelable.

In his announcement of the book, set for an October release, the broadcaster expressed that he was doubtful about releasing the book because he’s not an avid reader himself.

“Also, I generally don’t like things being about me, so I’ve stayed away from it. But a near-death experience changed my perspective,” said MacG.

The broadcaster, who is the founder of the popular podcast, Podcast and Chill with MacG, said the reason for jotting the book was for legacy purposes.

“Through the podcast, we’ve learned that South African history is not documented enough. We wanted to be part of the change,” he said.

“This podcast has been a significant development for the country and it’s important for younger generations to know about it, and the craft that went into it.”

The book is co-authored by MacG himself and South African writer Nikolaos Kirkinis.

Kirkinis has previously been trusted to tell the stories of footballers Teko Modise (The Curse of Teko Modise), Junior Khanye (Ghetto Ninja: The Junior Khanye Story) and Thembi Kgatlana (Strike a Rock: The Thembi Kgatlana Story).

“Nikolaos first approached me about four years ago and we have been meeting and discussing the story since then,” shared MacG.

“Nikolaos is recognised as one of the current top South African authors and has a long track record of bringing the stories of accomplished black South Africans to life in such a way that the story connects with all South Africans,” MacG said of Kirkinis.

ALSO READ: ‘I fully support Minister McKenzie’s decision to publish the list’ – MacG despite being named

Book focus

The book will focus on MacG’s time in the limelight, tracking back to his time as a child presenter.

In July, Podcast and Chill with MacG celebrated its fourth anniversary. The book will also touch on how he built that platform.

“The book focuses on my life in broadcasting so that includes my time as a child presenter. But it’s not a typical biography in that sense, it’s more about what we’ve built and how,” he said.

“The book is complete. We are busy with the signing of the first edition limited print run. People who reordered will get a signed copy. This won’t be the last print run we do.”

MacG said he’s currently reading Howard Stern Comes Again based on the US broadcaster’s life.

“I’ve gotten a lot more into reading as time has gone on. Currently, I’m reading Howard Stern’s latest book and loving it.”

NOW READ: ‘Amanda’s comments have significantly affected the brand’ – MacG