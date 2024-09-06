Cape Town family rescued from kidnappers, suspect arrested

A Cape Town family was rescued after being kidnapped for ransom. A suspect believed to be part of a syndicate has been arrested.

A suspected member of a syndicate in the Western Cape has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday for kidnapping a Cape Town family.

On 24 August, a Cape Town family of four was kidnapped after they left Kuils River in a vehicle.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the family was on their way to Helderstroom Prison in Caledon, where the father works as a prison warden.

Family’s vehicle found abandoned in Khayelitsha

The vehicle they were driving was however later found abandoned in Endlovini, Khayelitsha.

“The kidnappers demanded a ransom of R100 000 per person, totalling to R400 000, from the family’s brother. They instructed him not to involve the police,” Hani said.

Thankfully, the family was released in the early hours of 25 August 2024 at around 4.30am by a multi-disciplinary anti-kidnapping task team, consisting of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Organised Crime, Hostage Negotiation Team, and Crime Intelligence near Philippi East.

Hani said a police vehicle from Philippi East saw the hostages and gave them a lift to Kuils River police station.

A 34-year-old suspect believed to be a member of a syndicate that is responsible for the kidnapping was arrested on Thursday.

More arrests imminent

The suspect will make his first appearance on Monday, 9 September 2024, at Paarl Magistrate Court.

The police said more arrests are imminent.

Meanwhile, a Cape Town man, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Nqaba, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for kidnapping and extortion in the Khayelitsha Regional Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 15 November 2023, the complaint was called from an unknown number at around 8pm.

According to police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana, the victim and her friends were picked up by an Uber driver driving a red Ford Figo later.

Three girls forced into vehicle at gunpoint

“When they were driving in Steve Biko, another vehicle blocked them off, and three males disembarked the vehicle and forced the three girls into their vehicle at gunpoint. One of the suspects held up the Uber driver,” Manyana said.

The suspects took the victims to an unknown flat, where they were kept for about two hours before they were moved to another location until the next day.

On Thursday morning, one of the girls was taken to a bank in Rondebosch, and she was forced to transfer money into four accounts.

The victims were then left on Baden Powell Drive, where they found the vehicle.

“They found the driver of the Uber vehicle locked in the boot. The victims reported their ordeal to members who passed by in a police vehicle,” Manyana said.

Nqaba was arrested in connection with the crime, and after bail was denied, he remained in custody for the duration and his sentencing on Thursday.