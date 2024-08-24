Lee-Roy Wright on shaking off the child presenter persona while away from screen

Wright is a new addition to etv’s The Morning Show hosted by Kgosi Rankhumise and former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo.

Actors who have been on long-running soapies or telenovelas tend to struggle to get roles different from the ones they’ve portrayed for many years because of how entrenched their portrayal has been.

Child presenters find themselves in those awkward positions, but it’s worse for them because they weren’t acting but hosting a TV show.

Child presenter Lee-Roy Wright returned to television nine years after taking an unplanned sabbatical to come back as an addition one e.tv’s The Morning Show and said he found it a tad challenging unshackling himself from the kid presenter image which grew on him during his time on Craz-e.

“If you speak to people like your Sade and Roxy Burger, shaking off that kid TV persona is tough. Because essentially what it means is, you either get really lucky and find something that fits you perfectly or you have to take the time away,” said the fresh-faced media personality.

“I do still look very young. Sometimes I still get asked for ID.”

Together with Mamohau Seseane, Wright is a new addition to the breakfast show hosted by Kgosi Rankhumise and former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo.

“I took the nine years, not necessarily from TV but also just to try other avenues.”

During his time away from screen Wright established his own PR company.

“In the same time, I knew I would return to TV one day. Never knew when it was…I knew somehow I wasn’t done.”

“I love the fact that I was coming home to e.tv again, my longest stint was with e.tv…it just felt like a great comeback story.” “Things have definitely shifted, one in the industry and two I guess within my life as well.

Growing up on e.tv, with Craz-e for just under seven years, it’s a long time when you look at the journey of being with one channel and one brand,” said Wright speaking to The Citizen after wrapping up a shoot on Friday morning.

The TV calling

Wright was part of Craz-e between 2008 and 2015. But prior to this, just like many other young South Africans watching TV, he believed he had a contribution to make.

“I know this sounds really cliché to say but I’ve always felt like I was made for TV or an aspect of TV. Whether it wasn’t being a presenter, but being in the industry or being behind the scenes. There was something about TV that I gravitated towards.”

Wright hails from Eastern Cape town Uitenhage.

“Looking back growing up, this [TV] always looked larger than life for me, from the small town in the Eastern Cape where I’m from. I always had a dream, I never thought I’d make it happen, but sometimes you have to take things into your own hands and make it happen for yourself,” he said.

In 2006 while in the thicket of matric finals, Wright took the initiative and implored his parents to take him to an audition in Cape Town.

“I did beg my parents back in the day. I was like ‘You need to fly me to Cape Town for this audition’, and mom and dad were like ‘Yeah but what are the chances?’ I was busy in matric finals and I flew to Cape Town.”

He had flown to the Western Cape to audition for SABC 2 show, World of Winners which he co-hosted with Wright Ngubeni and Danny Painter as a guest presenter for about a week.

Wright reflects on his time on Craz-e fondly.

“I always say that it was the best moment of my life, I had the most incredible young adulthood. Just the opportunities, the people you meet and just the fun of being in a studio.”

Knew I wasn’t done

He says he still gets recognised by viewers who are now grown up, who watched him during his time on Craz-e.

“They’ll always be like ‘Aren’t you that white guy?’, ja that is me because I’ve always been that one white guy who was on kids TV for the channel…and I’d hope that generation would grow with me into The Morning Show.”

The Morning Show airs daily from 06:00 to 08:30 on e.tv, providing its viewers with hard news and informed opinions, lifestyle features and the latest sports news.

“I don’t want to say it wasn’t daunting, but I was very nervous. Not the live TV aspect because we had live shows on Craz-e every Thursday, but nervousness in the sense that ‘do I still have it? Can I still do it?’. Once a director counts me down on my ear, that is go time and there’s no turning back and it’s those nerves. I think it took that first week.”

