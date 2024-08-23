‘I really want to reset, recharge, reflect’ – Nonn Botha on her departure from 702

'It was home, I worked with amazing colleagues,' says Botha, who arrived at 702 in 2015.

On Thursday, the gentle-voiced Nonn Botha put out a statement announcing her exit from radio station 702 after nearly a decade. Picture: @NonnBotha/X

Veteran broadcaster Nonn Botha said the ‘personal reason’ for leaving 702 is to recharge her batteries.

“I really want to reset, recharge, reflect,” Botha told The Citizen.

On Thursday, the gentle-voiced broadcaster put out a statement announcing her exit from radio station 702 after nearly a decade and in it, she said personal reasons prompted her decision.

“It was home, I worked with amazing colleagues. It was nice being an elder and having young broadcasters coming in. The newsreader might be coming in, the sports anchor might be coming in and me just warming them up…those are some of the things I enjoyed, becoming an elder at the station” shared Botha.

Her words are supported by sports journalist, Philasande Sixaba, who posted on X on how Botha helped him during his early days on radio.

You’re a legend! You made my first time on radio so much easier. https://t.co/wjuRE2L9tK — Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) August 22, 2024

702 memories

Botha was hired by former 702 station manager Pheladi Gwangwa in 2015 and she speaks fondly of her time at the station.

“Yoh, I still remember the likes of Xolani Gwala welcoming me. I remember the late Karima Brown you know, enjoying the music and just having really amazing things to say, the late Eusebius McKaiser would even write about listening to the show,” said Botha reflecting on colleagues who’ve passed on.

“But the listeners man…particularly during Covid when a lot of people couldn’t go home and touching base with us and coming in from a music perspective at a talk station, to keep hope alive.”

Through 702’s partnership with the music festival Joy of Jazz, Botha got to be an emcee at the Dinaledi stage at the festival in 2019 and that too was also one of her highlights.

“And oh my God, I remember seeing myself on a billboard,” she said speaking about another highlight of hers.

There was a billboard promoting her show on the station, which was situated on the highway coming from the Vaal coming into Joburg. “As a girl born in Alexandra but grew up in the Vaal in Evaton, to see myself on a billboard in a big city, that was nice,” she averred giggling.

The station has yet to announce who will replace her, but the broadcaster had some advice for the yet-to-be-appointed person.

“Just be you. I was being myself and I’m grateful I was allowed to be myself on air in terms of execution, in terms of the sound, curating the sound…and what I love about where radio is now – listeners don’t have to wait forever to connect with you, they can connect with you on your socials.”

“So, whoever is going to take the show, just be you and have fun. Listeners can tell if you’re not being you-positive vibrations!”

The cool aunty

With all its benefits it brings as a poignant contributor to the news landscape, talk radio can be an overload for listeners on weekends and Botha’s music show was somewhat of a cathartic experience for her audience who wanted to kick-back on weekends.

“The fact that I was part of the music meant I’m cool,” she chuckled as she said this.

“At a talk station with really serious issues, coming in as a music presenter and connecting with the audience and the audience knows that the minute you step in, you’re going to make them dance, you’re going to make them laugh…being the cool aunty, or you’re uncle’s cool crush.”

You will be dearly missed 🤍. Really loved listening to you and may the next path be shinning brightly.



I always love your closing benediction. The empress signing out 🫡 https://t.co/EavX8yNEvU August 22, 2024

Throngs of listeners have shared how much they’ll miss her.

“Oh the response of the listeners has been…hmmm,” said an emotional Botha trying to gather her emotions.

Sending positive vibrations DiNonnza, Saturday and Sunday's won't be the same without your healing voice. ❤️ All the best with your future endeavors 🙏🏾 — #PresidenteYadiVarbz🏳️‍🌈 (@TeekayGoldfish) August 22, 2024

“It’s been making me super emotional. Because the beauty of the country that we live in is that, yes there are challenges that we go through in life and coming in as someone from music, people can really open up to you about a lot of things and I always showed up as myself,” she said.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, so it’s been emotional seeing people that have followed me. Some are angry at me for leaving; some are saying: ‘One last show’. My last show was on the fourth of August. But I just want to say thank you to the listeners…for allowing me into your cars, into your homes.”

Yoh, my bestie is going to cry tears when she sees this because how is she going to start a new week without hearing the words “I wish you friendships that fatten your spirit”. https://t.co/IlclRLcHYk — Nelisiwe (@NeliMsomi) August 22, 2024

Botha’s next phase

Though the decision is to rest, there are passions she has that she wants to dedicate her time to and the first and most important is starting a foundation, but not just any foundation.

“I would like to start a foundation for radio elders and young people in radio. [for] radio elders, [it’s] really looking after them and thanking them for the legacy. The challenge of the gig/ creative economy is not just for musicians and actors, but also for radio people as well-some of our radio elders things are really really tough for them.”

The foundation is to give these elders, who are often recognised when they’re at least on their deathbeds, their flowers while still alive.

“For young people, I also want to just be that radio mama that’s there for them, so I’d like to do that.”

Together with giving back to her first love, Botha also wants to try out another form of broadcast.

“But also I’d like to do television,” she exclaims. “I’d like to do a lifestyle show, a music show…I’d like to continue fighting for more South African jazz.” A book reflecting on her life and a podcast are other items of her to-do list.

