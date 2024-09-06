National Children’s Theatre welcomes MoU between Education and DSAC departments

The National Children's Theatre celebrates the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding because of the opportunities it will bring.

The National Children’s Theatre (NCT) celebrates the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and the Department of Basic Education.

“This is a huge step in the right direction for the future of our children and the creative landscape of our nation,” said CEO of the NCT Tamara Guhrs.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, the ministers of Basic Education and Sports, Arts and Culture Siviwe Gwarube and Gayton McKenzie signed a MOU to revive sports in schools.

Access to opportunities

“For too long, access to quality arts education has been unequal, hindering the development of essential life skills and stifling the creative potential within countless young minds,” averred Guhrs.

Minister Gwarube said there are 13.5 million pupils in public schools and all are worthy of an opportunity to have sports available in their schools.

“So, whether you’re from Qwaqwa or Qumbu or Sandton, we want you to have the same amount of opportunities to play sport, to be involved in culture,” said Gwarube.

Minister McKenzie echoed Gwarube’s words. “We want to change this thing where when you’re a privileged child, you get all the equipment and opportunities,” he said.

The NCT believes that arts education is not merely an extracurricular activity, but a fundamental pillar of a well-rounded education.

Exposure to theatre, music, dance, and visual arts cultivates critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and communication skills – all essential for future success.

“Our programs not only nurture young imaginations, but also build confidence, empathy, and a sense of community among participants,” said the children’s theatre CEO.

“This MOU has the potential to bring these invaluable benefits to children across the country, regardless of their background or location.”

Theatre for children

The NCT is an award-winning children’s entertainer in Gauteng for nearly 40 years and has contracts with some of the most celebrated actors, directors and creative teams across South Africa.

In a significant year for The Lion King, school children in Gauteng will get the chance to re-enact the well-travelled production through collaboration between the NCT and Disney Theatrical Group (DTG).

“It’s so unique that we are doing this production this year for the first time. We are celebrating our freedom, celebrating the release of the movie 30 years ago, the parallels are amazing,” original cast member of The Lion King stage production Ron Kunene told this publication.

Kunene is a renowned thespian who now sits as a trustee and board member of the NTC.

“It fully aligns with NCT’s mission to use theatre arts and ‘edutainment’ programmes to help develop South Africa’s next generation of leaders,” said NCT Board Chair, Moira Katz.

