Levelling the playing field: McKenzie and Gwarube sign MOU to revive sports in schools

'Whether you're from Qwaqwa, Qumbu or Sandton, we want you to have the same amount of opportunities to play sport.'

Ministers of Basic Education and Sports, Arts and Culture Siviwe Gwarube and Gayton McKenzie have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to revive sports in schools.

McKenzie has been vocal about reviving sports in schools, particularly in rural areas, to give pupils equal opportunities and ensure representation in national teams.

The two departments held a media briefing on Wednesday, where they signed the MOU.

“There are 13.5 million pupils in our schools and they’re all worthy of an opportunity to have sports available in their schools. So, whether you’re from Qwaqwa or Qumbu or Sandton, we want you to have the same amount of opportunities to play sport, to be involved in culture,” said Gwarube.

“This is a historic day, you know I want to thank the minister for how fast she was in making sure we sign this historic agreement today. We want to change this thing where when you’re a privileged child, you get all the equipment and opportunities,” said McKenzie in response.

“We are bringing back sports in schools, in arts, in culture and we want to make sure that our children, lack of finances is not a reason why they won’t become Olympians. We want to make sure our children get the same opportunities whether they are in. This today is the start of that.”

The ministers aim to strengthen the implementation of sports, arts, culture and other co-curricular activities in all public schools.

McKenzie on Indigenous games

In July, McKenzie shared plans for his portfolio, which include addressing discrimination against Indigenous games.

According to McKenzie, this will help keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.

“I believe a child in sports is a child out of court,” said McKenzie.

“I’m passionate about sports and I also know about the discrimination against poor people with indigenous sports – people in the villages.”

“I have contacts in the world when it comes to sport. I believe a child in sports is a child out of court. We will listen to your ideas and you will see the difference we will make. You have to be part of the difference.

“We will work hard. I will be one of the best ministers because I have you guys. We will stop gangsterism with sports. I will make sure you are recognised.”

