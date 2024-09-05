‘Voters still chose me over you’ – McKenzie hits back at Malema’s ‘pantiti’ comment [VIDEO]

The outspoken McKenzie doesn’t mince his words when politicians take a swipe at him.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has hit back at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for calling him a “pantiti” [jailbird].

Malema took a swipe at the minister during a session of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.”

Watch Gayton McKenzie respond to Julius Malema

Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie responds to EFF President Julius Malema calling him a 'bantiti':



"I want to make it clear, I don't mind you calling me a 'bantiti', but I want to make you aware of one thing – here in the Western Cape, my name was on the ballot… pic.twitter.com/Z2ABNCPVDk — News Live SA (@newslivesa) September 4, 2024

‘Pantiti’

The EFF leader rose on a point of order and refused to retract his statement, calling McKenzie a “pantiti”.

“I must call a jailbird a Minister? He is a jailbird, that is what he is”

However, McKenzie hit back.

“I want to make it clear, I don’t mind you calling me a ‘pantiti’, but I want to make you aware of one thing – here in the Western Cape, my name was on the ballot as Gayton McKenzie, and your name was on the ballot as EFF. People looked at both, but they decided to vote for me.”

EFF President Julius Malema rose on a point of order and refused to retract his statement calling Minister Gayton McKenzie a 'bantiti' Jailbird



“I must call a jailbird a Minister? He is a jailbird, that is what he is” @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/dUrkI8OCLA — News Live SA (@newslivesa) September 4, 2024

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gayton McKenzie refers to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as ‘ice boy’ in Parliament

War of words

The outspoken McKenzie doesn’t mince his words when politicians take a swipe at him.

In July, a war of words erupted between McKenzie and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament.

The tongue lashings happened during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at the opening of Parliament.

It all started when McKenzie hit back at uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party chief whip John Hlophe over Roman-Dutch law remarks.

During the debate, McKenzie said he would be helping criminals sentenced by the impeached Western Cape High Court judge to appeal their sentences. But the EFF lashed back, saying he was uninformed about Hlophe’s views on decolonising the law.

‘Ice boy’

McKenzie then drew Ndlozi’s attention when he claimed the country had a sovereign wealth fund.

“A government minister cannot deliberately mislead the house. There is no sovereign wealth fund in this country. You must withdraw, there is no such a thing. At this stage where you are, is not those talks by the streets you are having. You must speak facts on behalf of the government… Take us seriously,” Ndlozi said.

However, McKenzie did not take the swipe lying down and hit back at Ndlozi.

“You always talk about education, honourable Ndlozi. Your peers are delivering papers while you are ice boy here being sent around, you must not come to me. Don’t tell me about education.”

Earlier, McKenzie shot back at Hlophe, telling the MK party leader that he used to preside in court using the same Roman Dutch Law to adjudicate matters.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gayton McKenzie hits back at MK party’s John Hlophe