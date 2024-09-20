No ticket refunds for DStv Delicious Festival after Janet Jackson cancels

Janet Jackson withdrew from the DStv Delicious Festival, but no refunds will be issued. Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo will now headline the event.

The DStv Delicious Festival organisers have not announced any plans for ticket refunds following Janet Jackson’s cancellation.

The singer, who was due to perform at Kyalami racetrack tomorrow, withdrew due to the death of her brother, Tito Jackson.

Instead of refunding tickets, the festival organisers have confirmed a new line-up that includes rapper Busta Rhymes and singer Jason Derulo as headliners.

Janet Jackson replaced by Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo

Both singers have performed in South Africa before.

Typically, festival policies allow line-up changes without issuing refunds, especially when major artists replace cancelled acts.

However, it’s best to check the festival’s official website or contact the organisers directly for any updates regarding ticket policies as tomorrow’s tickets are not getting refunded, which has made many concert-goers unhappy.

Despite the change, the festival promises an electrifying weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, known for hits like Woo Hah!!, Got You All in Check and Break Ya Neck, will bring his high-energy performance to the stage.

Trevor Noah’s favourite rapper

He’s also a favourite of South African comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah, whose video trended on social media when he was heard rapping the star’s verses for the song Look at Me Now.

Joining him is global pop sensation Jason Derulo, famous for chart-toppers such as Whatcha Say and Talk Dirty.

On Sunday, Grammy award-winner Jill Scott will headline, supported by local stars like Sjava and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

The festival will also celebrate South Africa’s musical heritage with a 30 Years of Creative Freedom tribute, honouring legends such as the late Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, late rapper HHP (Jabulani Tsambo) and Miriam Makeba.

30 Years of Creative Freedom tribute

Performers including Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Boom Shaka will pay homage to these icons.

South Africans had mixed reaction to the changes on social media.