Janet Jackson withdraws from Delicious Festival, replacement sought

Organisers promise a "suitable international replacement" for Janet Jackson. Ticket exchanges are available until Thursday morning.

It has officially been confirmed that US megastar Janet Jackson will not perform at this weekend’s Dstv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

Jackson will be attending to family commitments relating to the death of her brother, Tito Jackson, following his passing at the age of 70 on Sunday.

Tito was a founding member of the Jackson 5.

Janet Jackson thanks SA fans

Janet Jackson, 58, was announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Delicious Festival alongside Neo-Soul singer Jill Scott and South Africa’s Thandiswa. The event takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Jackson was to perform on Saturday with Thandiswa while Scott performs on Sunday.

Ticket holders wishing to exchange their Saturday tickets for Sunday tickets will have until midnight on Wednesday to do so.

“It is with heartfelt understanding that we announce Janet Jackson will no longer be able to headline the DStv Delicious Festival Powered by Lottostar due to pressing family commitments following the recent passing of her brother, Tito Jackson,” organisers said.

“We send our deepest condolences and support to Janet and her family during this time of mourning.

In communication with the festival’s management team, Janet’s management team shared the following: “Janet’s brother Tito passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with family.”

“Management is making plans to come back next year. Janet also wishes to thank all of her South African fans for the warm and heart-felt support she’s receiving at this difficult time.”

Ticket exchanges amid international replacement

Organisers said while they understand fans were excited to see Jackson perform, the festival’s management team is working on securing a “suitable international replacement headliner” to ensure an unforgettable experience.

For the ticket holders that would like to exchange their Saturday tickets for Sunday tickets, Ticketmaster will have that option available on the Ticketmaster site between 8pm on Tuesday and 11.59pm on Wednesday.

This is subject to availability.

Organisers urged fans to follow the festival’s social media pages for real-time updates.