By Lineo Lesemane

19 Sep 2024

Delicious Festival announces Jason Derulo and Busta Rhymes as replacements for Janet Jackson

The festival will take place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

Jason Derulo to perform at DStv Delicious Festival 2024. Picture: X/Twitter

The organisers of the DStv Delicious Festival have announced the replacements for Janet Jackson following her withdrawal from the event.

Jackson, who was scheduled to headline the festival, pulled out after the passing of her brother, Tito Jackson, who died on Sunday at the age of 70.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson withdraws from Delicious Festival, replacement sought

In a statement, the festival confirmed that American music heavyweights Jason Derulo and Busta Rhymes will now perform at the two-day event, set to take place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

“Following recent changes to the festival lineup, including Janet Jackson’s withdrawal due to her brother Tito Jackson’s recent passing, the Festival organisers have worked tirelessly to ensure the experience remains extraordinary for fans.

“With Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo set to bring their legendary hip-hop and pop energy to the stage on Saturday, 21 September, fans can expect unforgettable performances from these incredibly celebrated artists,” read the statement.

Social media reactions

While fans are expected to gather in large numbers to enjoy performances from these international stars, the announcement has drawn mixed reactions online.

Some fans have expressed dissatisfaction, particularly those who had been looking forward to Jackson’s performance.

Here are a few reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter:

No refunds for the Delicious Festival

Meanwhile, the festival organisers emphasised in a statement that their ticketing partner’s policy does not allow refunds for events that proceed as planned.

“We understand the concerns regarding ticket changes and are working diligently to ensure a smooth experience for all festival-goers. Our official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, handles all ticket-related queries. According to their purchase policy, refunds are not available for events that go ahead as scheduled.

“However, we encourage you to review the policy for specific conditions that may apply.

“Please note, those who have exchanged their Saturday tickets for Sunday will not be able to switch back to Saturday if they change their minds.”

NOW READ: ‘I will do everything in my power to remove her’: Gcina Mkhize house battle reaches boiling point

DStv festival music

