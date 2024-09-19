Delicious Festival announces Jason Derulo and Busta Rhymes as replacements for Janet Jackson

The festival will take place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

The organisers of the DStv Delicious Festival have announced the replacements for Janet Jackson following her withdrawal from the event.

Jackson, who was scheduled to headline the festival, pulled out after the passing of her brother, Tito Jackson, who died on Sunday at the age of 70.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson withdraws from Delicious Festival, replacement sought

In a statement, the festival confirmed that American music heavyweights Jason Derulo and Busta Rhymes will now perform at the two-day event, set to take place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

“Following recent changes to the festival lineup, including Janet Jackson’s withdrawal due to her brother Tito Jackson’s recent passing, the Festival organisers have worked tirelessly to ensure the experience remains extraordinary for fans.

“With Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo set to bring their legendary hip-hop and pop energy to the stage on Saturday, 21 September, fans can expect unforgettable performances from these incredibly celebrated artists,” read the statement.

Social media reactions

While fans are expected to gather in large numbers to enjoy performances from these international stars, the announcement has drawn mixed reactions online.

Some fans have expressed dissatisfaction, particularly those who had been looking forward to Jackson’s performance.

Here are a few reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter:

Imagine buying tickets for THE JANET JACKSON and then being forced to watch Jason Derulo instead🫤 #DStvDeliciousFestival2024 pic.twitter.com/hMGRhuzYqD — khayakazi (@khayakazi) September 19, 2024

Please can have an option to refund the Saturday ticket. I already have a ticket for Sunday. My only interested are the main international acts and you have not made a plan B for Saturday. We can’t be ignored like this — Quarantina 😷 (@BelaJoia_) September 19, 2024

I would probably suggest they ask Jill to perform both days, because she'll be in the country anyway. Which big artist could replace Janet at such short notice?



Condolences to her and her family ❤️#DStvDeliciousFestival2024 pic.twitter.com/nbd32ljt50 September 17, 2024

People fighting for refunds there by Delicious festival are a testament that humans don't read the fine print. Hilarious. #DStvDeliciousFestival2024 pic.twitter.com/FlRiSRfNz3 — Live. Read. Travel (@izwe_libanzi) September 18, 2024

No refunds for the Delicious Festival

Meanwhile, the festival organisers emphasised in a statement that their ticketing partner’s policy does not allow refunds for events that proceed as planned.

“We understand the concerns regarding ticket changes and are working diligently to ensure a smooth experience for all festival-goers. Our official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, handles all ticket-related queries. According to their purchase policy, refunds are not available for events that go ahead as scheduled.

“However, we encourage you to review the policy for specific conditions that may apply.

“Please note, those who have exchanged their Saturday tickets for Sunday will not be able to switch back to Saturday if they change their minds.”

EVENTS:



Important information about tickets at #DStvDeliciousFestival2024



• Ticketmaster is handling all ticket related queries, not DStv



• Refunds are not given for events that proceed as scheduled. New headliners so the event continues.



• If you changed your Saturday… pic.twitter.com/YtJwI0XfWe — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 19, 2024

NOW READ: ‘I will do everything in my power to remove her’: Gcina Mkhize house battle reaches boiling point