Private investigator Mike Bolhuis on his new reality series…and the police minister’s ‘job’

Specialist private investigator Mike Bolhuis is back on the TV beat tonight with his brand new series, 'Bolhuis Beslis'.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis is the ‘judge and the jury’ in kykNET’s ‘Bolhuis Beslis’. Picture: Supplied

For Bolhuis Beslis, the hard-nosed PI with the brush cut takes up the role of no-nonsense arbitrator in small disputes.

TV viewers last saw Bolhuis in the gripping true crime docuseries Cold Blood: The Violent Crime Cases of Mike Bolhuis which aired in May 2023.

In the four-part series, the specialist private investigator delved into the cold case of Yolandi Botes, a mother of three, whose dismembered body was found in the Vaal River in May 2021.

‘Bolhuis Beslis’: Better than ‘Judge Judy’ on steroids?

The new series – which premieres tonight (9 July) on kykNET – centres around everyday disagreements between people, with Mike stepping in to settle the disputes with a touch of Bolhuis before matters escalate.

In an interview with The Citizen, Bolhuis made it clear, however, that this is not just “another Judge Judy“.

“I’ve never watched an episode of Judge Judy,” said the man who has been involved in high-profile cases, including the investigation and sensational arrest of Czech former organised crime boss Radovan Krejčíř.

Top private investigator Mike Bolhuis in steps in as arbitrator in ‘Bolhuis Beslis’. Picture: kykNET

“I’m known for getting involved in people’s business,” the owner of Spesialised Security Services (SSS).

“My role in Bolhuis Beslis is to listen to both parties in my capacity as an informed specialist investigator before reaching a ‘verdict’ and coming up with workable solutions for those involved.

“I’m the real reality.”

Bolhuis, who has gained Chuck Norris-like status in South Africa for jogging in his Speedo with his gun, explained that he deals with these kind of “scuffles” every day.

“You won’t believe how many people contact me on a daily basis to have small disputes resolved.”

WATCH: ‘Bolhuis Beslis’ trailer

In the first episode, of Bolhuis Beslis on 9 July, we get to know Alta, who tasked a caterer with baking aa cake for her son’s 21st birthday. The caterer, however, complete misunderstood the “naked cake” brief…

Bolhuis Beslis airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144). It will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

Serious crime business as usual for Mike Bolhuis and SSS

So, has the hard-as-nails investigator Mike Bolhuis finally “gone soft”?

“Of course not. Apart from the disputes, Bolhuis Beslis also contains segments about my private life, as well as insight into the serious cases we tackle as a team at SSS,” the 63-year-old top investigator explained.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the primary focus of SSS was and will always be the investigation of serious violent, economic and cybercrime.

“SSS, however, will take in any and all cases, whether straightforward and small or complex – from a dispute between neighbours to a major criminal concern.”

Middelburg murder

One of the cases currently under investigation by the Bolhuis team, is the shock murder of the the 49-year-old Middelburg businessman Johan Cowan.

The body of the director of Genet Mineral Processing was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his idling Toyota GR Hilux double-cab bakkie at the Snake Road off-ramp in Benoni on 16 June.

‘The minister should not interfere with the authority of the police’

When asked what he would tell our new police minister, Senzo Mchunu, over a cup of coffee if he had the opportunity, Bolhuis answered:

“The minister should not interfere with the authority of the police, Hawks and special unit forces. But he should address crime issues, corruption, as well as the prevention of arm of the law.

“Our authorities in the country should not be influenced by any political agendas in a sense that it prohibits them from investigating the man on the street to the president,’’ he added.

The outspoken private investigator also mentioned that appointing individuals in specific jobs for which they are not qualified and then expecting them to produce good results, is problematic.

“You cannot hire a beautician to perform brain surgery,” he said.