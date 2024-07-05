‘I am God’s mistake’: Haunting last interview with murdered SA high jump star Jacques Freitag

Speaking from a drug rehab centre a year ago, a brutally honest Jacques Freitag opened up about the highs and lows of his troubled life.

From left: Jacques Freitag holds his gold medal after winning the men’s high jump final at the 9th IAAF World Athletics Championship in 2003 in Paris. Freitag at a rehabilitation centre in Mpumalanga in July 2023. Pictures: Michael Steele/Getty Images and Supplied

His name features alongside those of iconic athletes such as Usain Bolt, but Jacques Freitag’s meteoric rise to sporting fame and fortune came at a high price.

Freitag’s bullet-ridden body was found in a field near the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria West on Monday afternoon, 1 July this year, during an extensive search operation for the former high jump world champion.

The towering 2.04m-tall giant turned 42 just days before he was picked up by a man in the early hours of Monday morning, 17 June from the Bronkhorstspruit home of his mother Hendrina Pieters.

He was dropped off hours later at a guesthouse in Pretoria West where he was last seen alive. The guesthouse is situated 4km from the cemetery where Freitag’s body was discovered.

Jacques Freitag murder: Could this be the mystery man?

In the latest developments of his puzzling murder case, Maroela Media claims that the previously unknown man is a former Pretoria lawyer.

This after the publication traced the number from which Freitag phoned the guesthouse several hours later that morning to enquire about a room ahead of his arrival.

A photo of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag a few years ago. Picture: Supplied

Netwerk24 also reported that police returned on Thursday afternoon to the scene where Freitag’s body was found to look for further evidence.

The former top athlete was allegedly also stabbed. The police’s search for the knife, projectile and bullet casings however yielded no results.

Former high jump star seeks help at rehab centre

In July 2023, the towering 2.04m giant sought help for his years-long battle against drug and alcohol addiction at the Breakthrough Wellness Centre in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

While he was at the centre, Freitag spoke in an interview with Witbank News about the trials and tribulations of his life.

“I am a druggie. A recovering addict. I am God’s mistake,” the former four-time South African gold medallist said.

Guts and glory: Jacques Freitag on top of the world

Freitag was only 21 when he won the gold medal in the men’s high jump event clearing 2.35m at the 9th IAAF World Athletics Championship at the Stade de France in Paris on 25 August 2003.

Jacques Freitag holds the South African flag on his victory lap after winning the men’s high jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in 2003 in Paris. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

He still holds the national record after clearing 2.38m which he set in a competition in 2005 and is one of only 10 athletes to win world championship titles at the youth, junior, and senior levels of an athletic event.

‘I was swept away’ – Freitag on fame and fortune

“I felt alone even though I stood in a stadium with thousands of people around me. I remember sitting on the high jump mat, praying,” the former high jumper revealed.

“That was the day I tried to make a bargain with God. I promised Him that if I win, I would proclaim His name from the mountain tops. But when I won, I was swept away by the flashing cameras, thundering applause, the parties, drugs and women that followed.

“There, on that high jump mat, was the last time that I prayed,” confessed Freitag.

What followed next, eventually spiralled into a series of unfortunate events.

The young star’s dreams of Olympic glory were dashed when he broke his ankle mere days before he was to compete in Athens in 2004.

‘He would have broken the men’s high jump world record’

“Over the past 30 years, there hasn’t been an athlete with the same immense potential he had,” Freitag’s former coach Hugo Badenhorst told Maroela Media following the shocking news of his death.

“If he continued with his athletic career, he would have broken the men’s high jump world record which is still standing since 1991. When he was competing, his personal best was only 7cm short of the record.”

Jacques Freitag clears the bar at a height of 2.35m to win the men’s high jump final at the 9th IAAF World Athletics Championship on 25 August 2003 in Paris. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Badenhorst took Freitag under his wing when the then-troubled teenager was basically living on the streets after his father committed suicide.

Apart from his phenomenal talent, Badenhorst remembers the young Freitag as outgoing and highly intelligent.

Freitag on his drug battle ‘scars’

In his Witbank News interview, Freitag opened up about how his addiction to drugs and sleeping tablets impacted his life.

I stupidly thought that I could handle it, but I lost my wife and two-year-old son along the way.

Shortly after he was arrested in 2012 for the possession of the drug CAT (methcathinone), he started coaching young athletes.

“I was only ‘half a coach’. I was always high on drugs. If I could turn back time, I would have been able to produce more champions,” Freitag said.

Suicide attempt and car accident

In a shocking revelation, the former golden boy of South African athletics told the publication that he tried to take his own life at the age of 35.

“I no longer had the world at my feet and didn’t believe in myself anymore, so I hanged myself,” he said.

He woke up a week later in the Millpark Hospital.

A year later, Freitag broke his neck in two places in a car accident.

Jacques Freitag: Romance and relapse

His former girlfriend, Michaela Fourie, told Netwerk24 this week that Freitag was doing “really well” at the beginning of this year.

Fourie and Freitag knew each other for more than 20 years. The high jumper contacted her when he moved to eMalahleni, in Mpumalanga, to book into the Breakthrough Wellness Centre.

Picture: Facebook

An emotional Fourie said that they spent a lot of time together and ended up dating.

“He was really doing well and even started coaching again at a couple of schools. He built up a good relationship with the kids and teachers. But then he unfortunately started drinking again and that’s why I ended our relationship on 27 March this year.”

‘What a great pity’

A reliable source who tried to help Freitag to get his life back on track told Maroela Media that the former world champion was also using tik (crystal meth) as recently as a few months ago.

“Jacques just couldn’t break away from drugs,” said his former high jump coach. “So many people tried to help him. What a great pity that such great talent has now been lost.”

The police are investigating a case of murder. In an update provided on Thursday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that no arrests have been made at this stage.

