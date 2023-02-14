South African Hip Hop artists with the most music streams

Sponsored

From making major headlines, appearing on billboard charts, breaking the scales, topping the streams and having their songs echo and blast from every speaker across multiple countries, these artistes are in God-mode and winning awards is just part of the process.

In the South African music industry, we only have a few that can easily climb this mountain with just a single song. Every time they release a single, within days, it soars, hitting thousands and millions of views, clicks, streams, and watch hours.

It would be truthful to say that they don’t compete with songs for the number 1 spot as it is already their throne, and they own it.

This doesn’t dispute the efforts and energy put into making good music by other capable and talented artistes, but, in all honesty, the industry favours the bold and the blessed, and not a lot of artistes will get that.

Let’s check out some of the top South African music artists with the most streams (across all platforms).

In no particular order:

Nasty C AKA Kabza De Small Elaine Black Coffee Cassper Nyovest DJ Maphorisa A-Reece Kwesta Busta 929 Makhadzi Mr JazziQ Blxckie Joyous Celebration Sjava.

Apple launched its roots in South Africa over 6 years ago and since its inception, it has seen a lot of artistes hit and top the charts but, according to them, renowned producer and musician, Kabza De Small is the most streamed South African artiste, while Elaine’s debut EP tagged “Elements” is the most streamed South African album.

When it comes to the most streamed South African song on Apple music, Black Coffee takes that spot with his number 1 smash hit with David Guetta and Delilah Montagu tagged “Drive”.

According to Shazam, their list for the most Shazamed South African Music sees Kabza De Small topping it.

For Spotify, Nasty C and AKA are trending hot. Although, Saudi has recently been serving as the most streamed rapper standing at over 1 million streams monthly, over the years, AKA has been ahead with over 124,000 monthly listeners and Nasty C at 619,604 listeners monthly.

Furthermore, in the list of the South African artistes streamed by Spotify were also Sjava, Black Coffee, Prince Kaybee, Jeremy Loops, Goldfish, Snotkop and Fokofpolisiekar. Also, in the list of artistes topping various genres, AKA and Nasty C still came out on top of them all.



Most Streamed South African Artists of All-Time

Kabza De Small DJ Maphorisa Nasty C Joyous Celebration Spoegwolf AKA A-Reece Black Coffee Sjava Cassper Nyovest

Most Streamed South African Albums of All-Time

Elaine – Elements Kabza De Small – I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust Nasty C – Strings and Blings Mlindo The Vocalist – Emakhaya Samthing Soweto – Isphithiphithi Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – The Return of the Scorpion Kings Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Scorpion Kings Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Scorpion Kings Live Sjava – Umqhele AKA – Touch My Blood

Most Streamed South African Songs of All-Time

Black Coffee & David Guetta feat. Delilah Montagu – Drive Elaine – You’re The One Samthing Soweto feat. Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small – Akulaleki Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa feat Aymos, Samthing Soweto, Myztro – eMcimbini Shekhinah – Suited DJ Zinhle feat. Mvzzle & Rethabile – Umlilo Busta 929 & Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du – Umsebenzi Wethu Goldfish feat. Diamond Thug – Deep of the Night AKA feat. Kiddominant – Fela In Versace Sun-El Musician & Ami Faku – Into Ingawe

Most Shazamed South African Artists of All-Time

Kabza De Small DJ Maphorisa Mr JazziQ De Mthuda Busta 929 Sir Trill Cassper Nyovest DJ Tira Reece Madlisa Mpura

Most Shazamed South African Songs of All-Time