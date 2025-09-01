SA’s Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 champion Aimsley Fortuin to represent country in LA

South Africa has a new dance champion.

Twenty-two-year-old Aimsley Fortuin was crowned Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 winner at Century City Square this past weekend.

Fortuin will now carry the country’s flag to Los Angeles, where he will compete against the globe’s best street dancers in the World Final on 11 October.

The National Final brought together 16 of South Africa’s top talents, showcasing styles from hip hop and pantsula to voguing and waacking.

DJs kept competitors on edge with unpredictable tracks ranging from amapiano and house to hip hop classics, testing both improvisation and flair.

Aimsley Fortuin’s journey to the world stage

Speaking to The Citizen, Fortuin said he is grateful and excited about the victory.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity. It’s a chance to push myself to the next level, in dance and in life,” he said.

He revealed that entering the competition was an unplanned decision.

“I had just returned from New Zealand and saw my friend Miki’s status about Red Bull. It was only a week away. I thought, ‘I’m in form, let me just go for it’ — and here we are,” he explained.

Before heading to Los Angeles, Fortuin will tour with The Easter Show, performing in South Africa, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States.

“It’s been a busy time, but this win makes it all worth it,” he added.

Runner-up Angela said she believes Fortuin will bring home the win.

“He’s an all-rounder in musicality, performance, and tricks. I’m so happy for him and wish him the best at the World Final,” she said.

