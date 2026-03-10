Matric dance 2026: Designer shares this year’s best looks

Forget going dramatic and over the top said designer Heidi du Toit. The Class of 2026 is choosing a classic look for this year's Matric Dance.

Over time, matric dance fashion has moved closer to dramatic silhouettes, heavy embellishment and bold theatrical styling.

And while some designers said the appetite for spectacle remains strong and revealing with intent, a la red carpet skimpy, others have said that borrowing elements from stage and costume design can create high-impact entrances without tipping into full theatrical excess.

Heidi Du Toit of and Hollywood Costumes in the West Rand said that, in her opinion, the mood among the class of 2026 is moving elsewhere. While students still want a memorable look, she said many are opting for refined silhouettes, classic lines and fabrics that photograph well long after the dance is over.

What are you noticing about matric dance dress trends for 2026?

2026 is powerful. Girls want presence. They want to walk into a room and own it, but with polish.

I’m seeing a move toward statement elegance rather than chaos. Drama is still there, but it is controlled drama.

Matric 2026 is cinematic elegance. Structured silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and sculpted fits.

I design dresses that look like they belong on a red carpet, not just a dance floor.

So, more classic and timeless designs rather than theatrical looks?

They are moving toward timeless, but not boring. Timeless can still be breathtaking. As a fashion and costume designer, I understand theatricality, but I refine it into something sophisticated.

The glamour whispers power rather than screaming for attention. The drama is in the cut, the movement and the way the fabric catches the light.

How are sheer fabrics and daring red carpet elements being used in matric dresses?

Very popular, but I use sheer strategically.

I don’t believe in exposure for shock value. Sheer must enhance, not distract.

Sleeves are huge. Illusion necklines. Structured bodice panels. Sometimes a dramatic overlay that floats when she walks.

It’s about layering mystery.

Smart, classic and gorgeous for the class of 2026. Picture: Supplied

Are vintage or retro silhouettes returning to matric fashion?

Absolutely. There is something powerful about old glamour. Girls are rediscovering the strength in classic shapes.

Fitted waists are back in a big way. Old Hollywood lines. Bias cuts. Elegant draping. Think timeless screen siren, but modernised for 2026.

How do you design a dress without going over the top?

Precision. Fit is everything. I focus on proportion, fabric weight and movement. One powerful focal point, a dramatic sleeve, a sculpted back or a flawless silhouette. That is true luxury.

Elegance and muted drama. Picture: Supplied

What colours and fabrics are dominating matric orders for 2026?

Champagne. Deep emerald. Midnight blue. Soft blush. Metallic mocha. Even rich burgundy. Colours that feel regal rather than trendy.

It’s not just pastel anymore. It’s luminous blush, silk ivory and champagne with depth. Neutrals can be incredibly powerful when done correctly.

Satin is leading, especially liquid satin with body. Structured lace and soft tulle used with restraint. Fabric must move beautifully and photograph like a dream.

ALSO READ: Designer reveals this year’s matric dance dress trends

How much influence does social media have on matric fashion?

Social media inspires them, but when they step into my studio, they want something elevated. They come to a designer for design, not duplication.

Extreme cut-outs, overly exposed corsetry and heavy embellishment are becoming overdone. A matric dress should never overwhelm the girl wearing it. It should celebrate her presence, not compete with it.

NOW READ: Gen Z baggy takeover: Can leggings survive?