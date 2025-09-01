UPDATE: Kaya FM fires Sol Phenduka

Sol Phenduka’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

Kaya FM has cut ties with podcaster and radio personality Sol Phenduka, just days after his suspension.

Phenduka was suspended in August, but the station did not reveal the reason at the time.

READ MORE: ‘It’s about the court case with Minnie’ says Sol Phenduka on the reason behind his suspension

Kaya FM axes Sol Phenduka with immediate effect

On Monday, Kaya FM announced the immediate termination of his contract as a content provider on the breakfast show.

Acting Managing Executive Dave Tiltmann said the decision followed an internal review of Phenduka’s public conduct.

“Kaya 959 cannot and will not condone comments made on the MacG Vodcast, where Sol Phenduka is a presenter. Misogynistic remarks made about actress Minnie Dlamini were unacceptable and inconsistent with the respect owed to women,” said Tiltmann.

He added that Phenduka’s alignment with the remarks did not reflect the values of the station or the expectations of its listeners.

Tiltmann confirmed that the incident breached Phenduka’s Independent Contractor Agreement.

He noted that Phenduka had already given written assurances in June 2023 that such conduct would not be repeated.

“Tiltmann says the broadcaster’s values are not open to compromise. ‘Trust, integrity, accountability, respect, and inclusivity are the foundations of Kaya 959. They guide everything we do on air, online and off air. We are answerable to our listeners, and when conduct falls short, we act decisively,” he said.

The station emphasised that its broadcasting standards and culture of accountability remain central to its operations across all platforms.

NOW READ: ‘Watching my wife embarrass herself breaks me’ – Married at First Sight Mzansi’s Nkuleleko drops bombshell