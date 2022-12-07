Sho Madjozi debuts children’s book dedicated to her late sister 

Citizen Reporter

Sho Madjozi can now add another title to her list: Author. This is after several years of making waves globally as a multiple award-winning singer, songwriter and performing artist.

The South African musician has shot for the literary stars with the release of this December her debut children’s book, Shoma and the Stars.

Shoma and the Stars is a unique South African tale with an important message and a touching backstory published by Ethnikids Publishers.

A tribute to her little sister and her youngest fans

Sho Madjozi wrote her kids book ‘Shoma and the Stars’ – a tale of celebrating your uniqueness and being courageous – as a tribute to her younger sister, Makhanani ‘Nyeleti’ Maganye, who died in a tragic car accident in 2019 | Picture: Supplied

According to representatives for the artist, Shoma and the Stars is a relatable yet unique South African story about a little girl called Shoma who grows up in a beautiful South African village.

From her parents, to the way she dresses and likes to do her hair, it is clear that Shoma was always going to be a little bit different.

Luckily, Shoma has a little sister, Nyeleti, who she does everything with, until the day Nyeleti, which means ‘star’ in Xitsonga, disappears to become a star in the sky.

The book unfurls the tale of little Shoma learning to accept loss, navigating life as an outsider and eventually learning that her uniqueness is her power. By being herself, little Shoma saves the day and finds a new group of “sisters”.

Sho Madjozi (real name Maya Wegerif), who has a degree in creative writing, wrote this story of celebrating your uniqueness and being courageous as a tribute to her younger sister, Makhanani ‘Nyeleti’ Maganye, who died in a tragic car accident in 2019.

#Shoma is going to become a household name in children's entertainment.

Can't keep giving young girls these images where the heroes look nothing like them.

“I was inspired by my young fans who became my little sisters when I lost mine,” said the singer and debut author, reflecting on the heartbreaking loss.

“My young fans, whom I call the ‘The Sho Madjozi Stars,’ motivated me to keep going.”

“A couple of days after I lost my sister, thousands of girls rocked colourful Sho Madjozi braids. They were like bright little stars when my life felt so dark. I remember crying and crying when I saw that. It was so touching. My young fans gave me the strength to keep going. They are my biggest inspiration, and with this book, I want to keep encouraging them to celebrate being daring and different,” commented Sho Madjozi.

She says she now she sees her little sister in the little fans who flock to her concerts and show her support online and “in the streets.”

The story behind the story

Sho Madjozi fell in love with the power of writing at a young age.

“I have loved words all my life. I have been writing poems and stories since I was seven years old.”

Her most cherished gifts from her parents as a child were the many books her parents gave her.

She credits this early proclivity to writing for her subsequent interest and career in music.

“Even my introduction to music was through writing. The only difference is that now I’m writing lyrics.” she added.

“I am so glad I was a bookworm, or I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

Colourful like Sho Madjozi

The John Cena hitmaker is known for being proud of her roots and promoting the Xitsonga culture in her music and iconic style and fashion choices.

The book resonates with her vibrant, colourful personality and style and includes an immersive visual experience that incorporates augmented reality.

Various pages of the book include 3D animation elements that can be accessed via a smart mobile device.

The typography and imagery of the book is beautiful and vibrant, aligned with the Sho Madjozi brand and illustrated by artist Katlego Keokgale.

Since Sho Madjozi is a musician, fans can expect music that goes along with this new extension of Sho Madjozi, Shoma and the Stars.

Shoma and the Stars is available for purchase at a recommended retail price of R180 nationwide at all major South African book retailers from 3 December 2022.

and also online at: https://t.co/BBPi822dul



Let’s make #shoma???? huge https://t.co/ydibSMZW8J pic.twitter.com/7eoca5MAhx— It’s Sho time (@ShoMadjozi) December 6, 2022

