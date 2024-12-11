Education

Come kick some cows in new garden

Morabaraba, an indigenous board game, kicks off the new Children’s Garden project in Pretoria, blending culture, play, and education for young learners.

Pupils from PS Fourie Primary School had their first taste of the indigenous game, morabaraba, when the new Children’s Edutainment Garden at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden opened yesterday.

Morabaraba is a traditional African board game for two players that involves strategy and placing cows on a board to get three in a row – and is one of many introduced to attract the youth.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George said the project was more than just a playground. It serves as a unique educational resource for foundation-phase teachers and pupils.

“In the second phase, we will include elements that teach biodiversity in a direct, hands-on manner,” said George.

