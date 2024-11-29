Social media comes to the rescue for former YoTV presenter in search of missing dad

'It shows that social media can be a force for good when people come together,' Ntshweng said.

Social media rightfully gets a bad rap because of how it’s often used for nefarious activities by many.

However, for former YoTV child presenter Karabo Ntshweng social media played a pivotal role in finding her father who had gone missing.

“Please note that my dad has been found. He is alive but in a bad state and [is] currently in hospital. Thank you so much for sharing the post. It really helped,” shared the broadcaster on Thursday morning.

Social media helped so much. Apparently one of the nurses saw my post and recognised that she had been attending to my dad who was brought into the hospital. She then got hold of us via contact details on the poster. Yoh guys thanks so much for sharing the post it helped so much. — Karabo Ntshweng (@KaraboNtshweng) November 28, 2024

Ntshweng’s father went missing after he was last seen on 20 November.

A missing person flyer was created with his photo and a short description of his stature and body weight and what he was last seen wearing.

The flyer was shared on social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter). Ntshweng said her 61-year-old father was taken at Pretoria West’s Danville.

Even Crime Watch host Yusuf Abramjee re-tweeted the flyer to bring more awareness.

Power of social media

After seeing Ntshweng’s social media post, a nurse who had been taking care of her father in hospital reached out to the family.

“Apparently one of the nurses saw my post and recognised that she had been attending to my dad who was brought into the hospital,” said Ntshweng.

“She then got hold of us via contact details on the poster. Yoh guys thanks so much for sharing the post it helped so much.”

The Citizen reached out to Ntshweng for comment but was unsuccessful.

‘Police investigating’

Speaking to News24, the 5FM radio host said the experience demonstrated the power of the technological tool.

“It shows that social media can be a force for good when people come together,” she said.

Ntshweng said police were still investigating what her father might have gone through during the time when he was missing.

“It’s possible they drove him around to withdraw money from his accounts, but the police are still investigating.”

Earlier this year National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that for the past financial year, 4 941 missing cases were reported to various police stations nationwide, and 2 437 cases have been resolved.

According to the police, from 1995 until March 2024, 38 322 missing persons cases were reported nationwide.

