Oskido’s Big Day Out: A celebration of South African house music and legacy

The festival also serves as a celebration of his birthday and a way for him to give back to the community.

Legendary musician and DJ Oskido is set to host his highly anticipated festival, Oskido’s Big Day Out, this weekend, on 30 November.

Oskido’s Big Day Out is a vibrant celebration of South African house music culture, bringing together some of the most iconic names in the industry under one roof.

“I wanted to celebrate our music culture and bring people together. It’s a way to give back and honour the support I’ve received throughout my career,” Oskido told The Citizen.

The festival aims not only to entertain but also to preserve and promote South African music culture.

Oskido believes events like these are crucial because: “They showcase our talent, celebrate our heritage, and inspire the next generation to keep our culture alive.”

Plans to expand ‘Oskido’s Big Day Out’

Oskido shared that he plans to make the event an annual affair and hopes to expand it beyond Johannesburg to other parts of South Africa, and even internationally.

His vision includes mentoring young talent and continuing to elevate African music onto global stages.

Reflecting on his decades-long journey, he admitted that while the music industry has seen improvements, much still needs to be done.

“Digital platforms changed the game, but I hope to see fairer revenue sharing and more support for local artists,” he said.

Oskido said his proudest moments include “starting Kalawa Jazmee, working with legends, and seeing the impact of my music,” advising aspiring artists to “be patient, stay true to yourself, work hard, and focus on making a lasting impact.”

