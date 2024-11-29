Woman lies about son being kidnapped, accused of selling him

A Gauteng woman confessed to fabricating a story about her son being kidnapped by unknown men in a vehicle before she was arrested.

Holes in the woman’s story led police to doubt her. Picture: iStock

A woman charged with human trafficking involving her two-year-old son has abandoned bail.

The Gauteng woman, 32, appeared at Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court facing charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery, and providing false information to the police.

Woman accused of selling son

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the charges arose from allegations the woman sold her son to unidentified individuals on 10 November.

Three days later, she reported a false case to the police, claiming her child had been kidnapped by unknown men in a vehicle.

Investigations by law enforcement revealed inconsistencies in her account, and she later confessed to fabricating the kidnapping story. She was arrested on 19 November and has remained in custody since then.

“Despite extensive police efforts, the location of the two-year-old boy remains unknown,” Mahanjana said.

“The investigation to find him and bring those involved to justice is ongoing.”

The court postponed the matter to 27 January 2025 for further investigations. The accused has been remanded in custody until then.

“The NPA commends the ongoing investigative work by law enforcement and remains committed to ensuring justice for the victim in this distressing case.”

Joshlin Smith

The incident brings to mind that of the case of Joshlin Smith in the Western Cape.

The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil vanished from the Middelpos Informal Settlement, near Saldanha Bay, on 19 February 2024. Nine months later, her whereabouts are still unknown.

While the six-year-old’s (now seven) mother claimed to not know what happened to her, she was arrested a month later and charged with human trafficking and kidnapping. Her co-accused include her boyfriend Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and the couple’s friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard.

During Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn’s first court appearance on 7 March, Senior State Advocate Aradhana Heeramun alleged that Smith instructed Appollis and Van Rhyn to sell Joshlin to another Middelpos man for R20 000 for traditional medicine.

All charges against Lombaard have been withdrawn. She will be testifying as a state witness in the upcoming trial.

The matter was transferred to the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference on 31 January 2025.

Additional reporting by Cornelia Le Roux.