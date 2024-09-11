Taylor Swift gives US presidential candidate Kamala Harris a boost

Taylor Swift gave her endorsement to Harris, encouraging her fans to vote in the country’s upcoming elections.

After the Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, pop star Taylor Swift gave her endorsement to Harris, encouraging her ‘Swifties’ to go and vote in the country’s upcoming elections.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” said the 34-year-old in a statement on her Instagram.

“She is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” said the Blank Space singer.

Harris and Trump faced off on US national TV, debating their respective policies on issues such as immigration, Ukraine and the Gaza war.

Taylor’s advise

The multiple award-winning singer said she reached her decision to vote for Harris after having done her own research and encouraged her throng of US fans to do their own homework on the two presidential candidates.

“Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early” averred Swift.

Swift said she was led to transparency about her vote after learning of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) of ‘her’ endorsing Trump.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she said.

The debate

“I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” Swift said after the debate’s 90-minute run.

A review of the debate on Al Jazeera reports that the former US president’s points were centralised around immigration.

“In one breath, he would talk about healthcare. In the next, he would bring up immigration. Then he would talk about something else, then immigration again,” read the review.

Donald Trump: ‘She hates Israel…if she’s President Israel won’t exist in 2 years’



Kamala Harris: "That's absolutely not true, I have my entire career and life supported Israel"



The pathetic endgame has arrived: Two candidates funded by the pro-Israel lobby, competing to show… pic.twitter.com/m8LA2Pra3t — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) September 11, 2024

“Trump struggled to stay on message throughout the debate. His answers lacked focus, and he appeared more concerned with landing blows against Harris.”

Harris called the Republican candidate “weak” as well. She repurposed the Trumpian accusation that the world would laugh at US leadership and directed it back at the former president. It is “absolutely well-known that these dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again”, Harris told Trump.

