Neo receives a devastating delivery this week on ‘Scandal’

Monday July 29

The hacker tries to re-access the accounts. Gloria makes a radical career decision. Lindiwe talks to her mother about her plans and Mlungisi overhears.

Tuesday July 30

Romeo guesses who is covering for the hacker and Dambisa overhears something she is not supposed to hear. Dintle captures a secret that might expose a schemer to an old rival. A life threatening incident brings two estranged partners closer to each other.

Wednesday July 31

The burden of secrecy proves too much to bear for one of the Langas and a staggering confession is made. Dintle gets confirmation that something dodgy is afoot and a secret agent begins to feel guilty for her role in a deception. Mlungisi surprises the Ngema women with an unexpected gesture.

Thursday August 1

A secret comes out to the wrong person in the Langa home and rattles the whole family. Quinton is not pleased with Yvonne’s strategy. Mlungisi reveals his true fears about having an educated wife and makes a promise.

Friday August 2

Boniswa enlists an unlikely ally and Dambisa finds out even more shocking news. Neo receives a devastating delivery. Zinzile struggles with a secret she is keeping from a loved one.

