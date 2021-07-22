Lerato Maimela

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) officially came to an end in May this year, and the housewives went back to living their busy lives, but things have not been the same for Kgomotso Ndungane – who has recently opened up about how being on the show had effected her business.

Ndungane was seen as the reality TV show’s antagonist since the premiere, and viewers have had their fair share of comments on how she continued to leave a bitter taste in their mouths after each episode, because of the way she would treat the other housewives.

She recently took to social media to reveal that the cyberbullying she got from viewers of the show overwhelmed her to the extent that she had to lock her social media accounts and go private.

However, her attempt to protect her social media pages did not last long as trolls began to target her through her business pages.

“The very same reason that I went onto the show to promote my business, actually did the opposite. When people couldn’t get to me – because I locked all my social media accounts when the hate was huge, they went to my business pages and I then had to go and put restriction measures,” said Ndungane.

Ndungane then spoke on how she had to make moves in silence because of the hate she would constantly receive from the public.

“I couldn’t showcase any of my work, I need to do it in total silence. So I was trying to do as little as possible with the high anxiety that the show leaves you with. When you receive a lot of hate, there’s no way it will not affect you,” she wrote.

Ndungane then ended off her post by acknowledging the help and support that she had gotten from her family and friends, and how they had helped her in building herself up again and focusing on the positive aspects of her life and businesses.

“With the help of Odwa [her husband], my dad, my friends, I was able to overcome and now that it’s playing on Mzansi Magic, I’m focused on being positive, doing me and I stopped reading that junk. I got to a point where now I am doing what pleases me,” she said.

The businesswoman also took to social media to speak about how the lootings which took place in Durban had affected her businesses, creating a another setback for her in her life.

“I have been trying to pick up the pieces from Covid-19 mishaps and starting again, and now I am hit with another major challenge sparked by a political climate. We don’t depend on government, we have privatised our businesses but yet we are always at loss!”