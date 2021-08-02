‘The disrespect is too much’: Viewers react to ‘Uyajola 9/9’

Lerato Maimela

The latest season of Moja Love‘s Uyajola 9/9 has kept viewers entertained as Jub Jub and his team travel from one relationship to the next, exposing cheating and unfaithful partners all over the country every Sunday evening.

Sunday night’s episode left viewers a little disappointed with the host of the show, after he treated an elderly person disrespectfully throughout the episode.

Cynthea's finance has stopped coming to see her, she's worried someone has come between her and her future husband. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday



Sun at 21:30 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch157. pic.twitter.com/VOqo4MFZlU— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 31, 2021

Cynthia approached the Uyajola 9/9 team to help her find answers to her burning questions, as she suspected that her fiancé was cheating on her after he had stopped visiting her for some time.

Jub Jub and his team did what they do best and located Cynthia’s partner, only to find out that he was indeed seeing another woman and living with her for some time in her home.

When Jub Jub confronted the old man, he said that he and Cynthia were just friends. Cynthia was confused at her partner’s statement and began to explain to Jub Jub that her partner did everything for her, namely paying her rent and buying her monthly groceries.

Annoyed at Cynthia’s revelations, Cynthia’s fiancé’s side chick expressed shock, and the old man said that he had had a feeling that Cynthia would show up to her place eventually, to discover that they were indeed having an affair.

ALSO READ: Lost belongings, beach scuffle: Viewers react to ‘Uyajola 9/9‘

Eventually, Cynthia’s partner came clean and admitted to providing for Cynthia and being in a relationship with her.

Viewers were annoyed at the way in which Jub Jub handled the situation with Cynthia’s partner, and the way in which he was talking to him.

Many took to Twitter to express that they understand that he is just doing his job, but that there is also no need to disrespect an elder in that manner.

Haii Jub Jub wa tella man. If he didn't want the old man's side of the story he shouldn't have confronted him #Uyajola99— Poppy Flower (@444Dineo) August 1, 2021

Jub jub wa tella hle #Uyajola99— Blue Army (@PulengCf) August 1, 2021

i understand your at work but the disrespect is too much now ????????#Uyajola99— ????hustle hard???? (@OldBag__) August 1, 2021

I get Jub Jub is doing his job but he is rude #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/BBaVzEstBi— Qhama Dlula (@qhamadlula_) August 1, 2021