‘Skeem Saam’: Is Fanie Maserumule dead or alive?

Lerato Maimela

It seems as though the role of Fanie Maserumule on Skeem Saam has come to an end following the tragic incident that took place at Café Rovuwa which landed him in hospital.

Fanie and his boss Lehase have been at each others’ necks for some time after Fanie threatened to leak Lehase’s family history if he didn’t give him a stake of Café Rovuwa, the café Lehase owned, where Fanie worked.

Lehase warned Fanie to not make threats, but Fanie took the warnings lightly and continued to be persistent with his actions.

Coincidentally, following the threats, Café Rovuwa was invaded by criminals who shot up the place and shot Fanie in the process, landing him in hospital.

Maserumule’s healing was promising, and viewers were happy to see that he survived the shooting, but that all quickly changed after Lehase arrived at the hospital disguised as a security guard and poisoned his drip to end his life.

The events which took place in Monday night’s episode are evident that Lehase deliberately killed Fanie to keep his family’s history a secret, but many viewers are left believing that Fanie is faking his death and will be back on the show to expose Lehase.

Gift Mokhampanyane, however, took to Twitter to post a tribute to his character on the soapie. The tweet reads: “Guys really nna…yall loved my character!! Rip Fanie Maserumule.”

Guys really nna…. Yall loved my Character.!! ????????✊???????????????? RIP Fanie Maserumule ✊???? pic.twitter.com/vmoVGg4MPH— Gift Mokhampanyane ????????✊???? (@thee_Gifted_1) August 16, 2021

The official Skeem Saam Twitter page has not posted anything about Fanie’s death on the TV show, or Gift bidding farewell to the show and his character, but they have been retweeting viewers’ tweets about Fanie’s passing on the show.

Here are some thoughts that viewers have on Fanie’s passing on ‘Skeem Saam’

#SkeemSaam Appreciation to Gift Mokhampanyane ,he did a great job with his character he will missed on the show ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/l6YngqkcRD— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) August 16, 2021

Oops, it feels like a dream! Oh poor Fanie, may his soul rest in perfect peace ????????????????#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0XHQjAhVMe— Ndi Mushavhi Buba (@MphiloRembu) August 16, 2021

I will Fanie ???????? I even cried when Emkay & Eunice received the news ???????? He was my favorite character yho ????????. His body language when he's talking? Top tier ????❤️ #SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/lvKegxxVzO— Zandile (@ZamaNtungwa_M_) August 16, 2021

Fanie ????????????#SkeemSaam poor Eunice will be a Girlfriend widow. Maphosa is so evil ???????? pic.twitter.com/4GX314T7Xj— Maxaba✨ (@abby_twa2) August 13, 2021

Starring at the TV with a broken heart hoping Fanie would wake up????????#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/TOXGPNS0Gm— Zama Sithole (@MzukuluKaMasuku) August 16, 2021